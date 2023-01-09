WHITTEMORE – The Whittemore-Prescott girls’ basketball team returned to action after the long holiday lay-off on Friday. The Lady Cardinals were playing at Alcona in a North Star League Big Dipper, falling 57-10.
“We had made some major progress since our last games, but they just didn’t miss the second half and we struggle with self confidence and that want to score,” head coach Sarah Gibson said. “We fear not making baskets, so we hold back on attempts and literally you can’t score if you don’t put the ball up there.”
In the first quarter, Torrie Zilinsky hit a three pointer and Claire Blust netted two, but Alcona led 15-5 after one. Gabby Clark had the Cards’ lone basket in the second, as Alcona pushed its margin to 26-8 at the half.
Jessicann Tracy had the lone hoop for the Cardinals in the third, as the Tigers raced to a 42-10 lead entering the fourth and they held W-P scoreless in the final eight minutes.
“Kudos to (Alcona head coach) Mark Feldhiser, he has built a great program and you definitely can’t deny that,” Gibson said. “He has got strong handlers and strong scorers. They could easily be the team in the North Star League this year.”
Zilinsky had three points, Blust, Tracy and Clark had two points apiece and Brooke Saunders added one point.
W-P (1-5 overall, 0-1 NSL Big Dipper) hosted the Saginaw Arts and Science Academy on Tuesday, stays at home to take on Oscoda on Friday and plays at the Charlton Heston Academy on Tuesday.