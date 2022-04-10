TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area softball team is a bit on the young side with only three seniors on the squad. The Lady Braves do have plenty of talent though, as they look to surpass the 20 win mark again this year.
“Our team goals are the same this year,” fourth year head coach Marcus Doan said. “Twenty wins is a great benchmark, but playing our best softball at the end of May is the ultimate goal. We have a very young team and have shown potential at times. Very tough to get a read on the team so far this year as we have not made it outside yet. We will be doing a lot of learning as we go and I expect good things from this group.”
Returning from last year’s team that went 22-15-1 are seniors Autumn Kimsel (pitcher), Grace Look (catcher, .411 batting average), Erin Gerber (infield, outfield, six home runs), juniors Kori Schaaf (infield, 12 home runs, .490 average, 63 RBI, all-regional), Lindsay Chatt (infield), Sierra Rhode (infield, catcher), Reese Cadorette (outfield) and sophomore Addysen Otremba (infield, outfield).
“Autumn is in line to carry the workload from the circle this year,” Doan said. “Grace will be a mainstay near the top of the order. Gerber will be looking to do similar damage (as last year) from the middle of the line-up. Kori had a remarkable sophomore season. We have high expectations of Lindsay’s capabilities this year. Sierra really started to hit her stride at the end of last season. Reese is quite possibly the fastest girl in the area, we are hopeful to utilize her speed on the basepaths. Addysen’s confidence grew tremendously towards the end of last season and that showed both in the field and at bat.”
New to the team will be freshmen Desirae Diehl (catcher), Ellary Warner (infield, outfield), Kaylee Pawlaczyk (infield), Khloe Barringer (infield), Marisol Klinger (utility), McKenzie Nunn (pitcher) and Nora Kassuba (pitcher, utility).
“We have been focusing on molding into a family,” Doan said. “We have a great group of leaders on the team that are helping the freshman learn at a fast pace. As always, I expect our seniors to lead our team. They have been there before and know what is expected.”
Tawas was scheduled to play at Pinconning on Monday, heads to Alcona on Thursday, is at Houghton Lake on Friday and is at Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart on Wednesday.
“Not being in a conference has its pluses and minuses, competing for a conference championship sure would be fun, but we also have the luxury of being able to teach lessons throughout the year that may come at the expense of winning a few games,” Doan said. “I am really hoping for the weather to break and get outside. We have a very tough schedule this year and a ton of road games. Both of which, I hope, will make us a better ball team.”