LANSING – Stack up the graham crackers, chocolate and toasted (or burned – whoops!) marshmallows to make the classic s’more, a treat best enjoyed around a crackling campfire.
But as you stack up wood to prepare your campfire, how do you make sure you toast only the marshmallows, and not the whole backyard or campground? Just as with s’mores, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources there’s a classic recipe for ensuring a safe fire:
• Build your fire in a campfire ring or space surrounded by bare earth. (In state parks and campgrounds, we provide the fire rings for you! Please don’t build your own.)
• Always keep a water source and a metal shovel nearby.
• Never leave a fire unattended, even for a minute.
• When it’s time to turn in for the night, drench your fire with water, stir the ashes and drench again to make sure it’s completely out.
By minding your campfire, you’ll help keep family and guests safe, as well as the nature around you. Get more fire safety tips at Michigan.gov/PreventWildfires.