EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Art Gallery is featuring the art work of student Nora Kassuba during the month of February.
An open house will be held at the Gallery along Newman Street in downtown East Tawas on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.
The art gallery has a panel dedicated and sponsored by local businesses to highlight the very high level of art work that is being taught by Erickson at the local high school, according to art galley officials.
Kassuba is currently a student at Tawas Area High School and is in the art class of Wynne Erickson. Nora says that from scribbling on paper "when I was little, I could tell that I loved to draw and paint. I love the calmness and soothing aspect of drawing with a pencil or painting with a brush. Art has also taught me many things in life. I’ve learned how to express my feelings, be creative and communicate my emotions though a canvas or piece of paper."
She is currently taking drawing and painting 1 class in high school. "However, this summer I will be going to Interlochen Art and Music Camp," she said. "I am hoping to expand my abilities."