LANSING – System upgrades in preparation for next year's individual income tax filing season began this week, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.
Effective after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, the state Treasury Department will suspend processing state individual income tax refunds due to annual tax processing system upgrades required for the upcoming 2023 tax filing season. Individuals will be able to check the status of their refunds or returns after Jan. 9, 2023.
Most timely filed refunds for tax year 2021 have been processed.
"I want to thank taxpayers for their patience as we conduct our annual system upgrade in preparation for the 2023 individual income tax filing season," said Deputy State Treasurer Glenn White, who oversees the state Treasury Department's Revenue Services programs. "When the system is operational again in January, we will resume processing tax returns and issuing refunds. We look forward to serving taxpayers in the new year."
At the close of each calendar year, the Michigan Department of Treasury undergoes system maintenance in preparation for the upcoming individual income tax filing season. The Internal Revenue Service and other states have similar end-of-the-year maintenance schedules.
For the 2022 filing season, the state Treasury Department processed more than 5.2 million 2021 tax year individual income tax returns, with a typical refund around $650.
Although individual income tax return processing will be suspended until early next year, taxpayers can continue to ask questions through Treasury eServices. The online platform enables taxpayers to ask state income tax-related questions when convenient.
To get started with Treasury eServices, go to www.michigan.gov/incometax and click on "Access eServices."
To learn more about the state Treasury Department, go to Michigan.gov/Treasury or follow @MiTreasury on Twitter.