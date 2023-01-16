OSCODA – Coming into Thursday’s home North Star League Big Dipper game with Whittemore-Prescott, Oscoda’s boys basketball team was coming off a disappointing loss to a rival just two days earlier. They faced a double digit hole after the first quarter of this game as well, but regrouped in time to claim a 62-49 win.
“We needed the win,” Oscoda head coach Mike Poland said. “Coming in after Tuesday (a loss to Tawas Area) this was a must win. Unfortunately, I just don’t think we are playing consistent basketball. We play well in stretches and fall apart a little bit and we continue to make some of the same mistakes and that is the frustrating part. Always to get a win is good, we needed to get back to .500.
One such stretch for the Owls was the first quarter. W-P canned a pair threes by Will LaFranca and Ashton Hunt hit one from deep as well. The Cards wrapped up the quarter with a lay-up by Xander Colvin and fast-break hoop by Mark Howie to lead 21-10 after one.
“About the first three or four minutes into the first quarter, we played lights out, a complete effort and everything was good,” W-P head coach Ryan Lomason said.
In the second quarter, Oscoda had Michael Myles hit a pair of quick three pointers to help the Owls pull within 21-20, and after Gage Woodward gave Oscoda a 22-21 lead on a lay-up, Myles drilled another three to make it 25-21.
“Myles is a very good offensive player and I thought he did a better job of letting the game come to him,” Poland said.
Myles also capped off the half with a drive through the lane, giving Oscoda a 31-26 lead at the half.
The third quarter kicked off with another three by Myles. The Owls led 45-34 in the closing seconds of the third, when LaFranca banked home an NBA-range three pointer to make it 45-47 entering the fourth.
Threes by LaFranca and Ashton Hunt kept W-P within 47-40 and 50-43 in the final frame, but seven free throws down the stretch by Blake Mallak helped Oscoda close out the win.
“I’m happy with (holding the lead),” Poland said. “We wanted to take the best shot possible down the stretch and for the most part we did. Those are things that close out games against good teams.”
Myles hit five threes and finished with 23 points, Mallak hit 15 free throws and finished with 23 points, McNichol had eight points, Woodward put in six points and Drayton Williams was able to score two points.
For the Cardinals, LaFranca and Hunt had 12 points apiece, Dylan Cockrell put in 11 points, Brady Oliver, Howie and Logan Aiello each had four points and Colvin put in two points apiece.
“We did not put it together, we pretty much fell apart, I don’t know why, but we need to stay composed and play our game,” Lomason said. “When we play our style it is really good. If we make a couple more of those shots in the second quarter, it is a different ball game. Our shots weren’t going in, they battled hard though and have a lot of heart.”
Oscoda (3-3 overall, 1-1 NSL Big Dipper) was in Alcona on Monday, heads to the Charlton Heston Academy on Thursday and plays in Hale on Tuesday.
W-P also hosted Saginaw Arts and Science Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and were able to avenge a loss from earlier in the year, with a 52-32 win.
W-P led 10-6 after the first quarter, 26-14 and 44-24 entering the fourth.
The Cards had a 14 point performance by Hunt. Oliver and Dylan Cockrell had eight points apiece Howie netted seven, LaFranca put in five points, with three points each was Aiden Massicotte, Logan Aiello and Dylan Broughton. Colvin was able to score one point.
W-P (3-5 overall, 0-2 NSL Big Dipper) played at the Charlton Heston Academy on Tuesday, makes the trip to Rogers City on Friday and they are set to host AuGres on Monday.