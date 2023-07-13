East Tawas, MI (48730)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.