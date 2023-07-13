EAST TAWAS – Ascension St. Joseph Hospital is partnering with the U.S. Coast Guard Station Tawas for a Water and Sun Safety Day on Monday, July 24 from noon to 1:30 p.m. The event will be held at Tawas Bay Yacht Club, 578 Coast Guard, on Tawas Point.
This is a free family-oriented event to inform individuals how to stay safe this summer while on the water and outdoors in the sun.
Information and activities will include:
• The U.S. Coast Guard will provide water safety tips on staying safe in the water and on watercraft vehicles, including the proper fit and wear of personal flotation devices (PFD). Attendees can be fitted for a free PFD, in sizes infant through adult, while supplies last. PFD recipients must be present to be properly fitted.
• Tours of the U.S. Coast Guard boat
• Ascension St. Joseph Hospital oncology services will offer sun safety tips and sunscreen
• Touchpoint Nutritional Services will highlight the importance of staying hydrated
• The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will demonstrate "Coastie," a remote-controlled Coast Guard boat (weather permitting)
In addition, there will be water themed crafts and giveaways for children. Complimentary grilled hot dogs, chips and water will also be available.