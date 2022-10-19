OSCODA – A recent event in recognition of the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals, made for a feel-good moment for both pet owners and their furry, four-legged friends.
Held on Oct. 4 at HOPE Anglican Chapel in Oscoda, Fr. Timothy Doubblestein and others from the church greeted guests and their cuddly companions for a traditional Blessing of the Animals.
Along with cider and donuts for the human visitors, their fur babies also received treats of their own during the inaugural occasion, which those from the chapel hope to make an annual affair.
Doubblestein shared that a Blessing of the Animals is something they’ve been wanting to do for some time now but, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 was their first opportunity.
Dozens of pets — from a wide range of breeds, sizes, ages and personalities – made their way to HOPE Anglican Chapel with their owners for the outdoor occasion.
Abundant sunshine on a clear fall day enhanced the experience even further, as Doubblestein sprinkled holy water after praying over both the animals and their owners. “May God watch over you and keep you,” he said, in part, while also praying that the pet parents raise their animals with love and care.
Doubblestein and his wife, Anna, have a chihuahua/rat terrier mix of their own. But, at nearly 15 years of age, they opted to let the dog relax at their house that day. So, “We’ll bless her when we get home!” Doubblestein said with a smile.
Of those who did attend the Blessing of the Animals, there was quite a cute collection of canines. This ranged from a pint-sized poodle — 12-year-old Holly Berry, who arrived with Joe Dudzik of AuSable Township — to golden retriever Roger, 9 months, who volunteers at Emmanuel Mission emergency shelter with his owner, David Ladd.
As previously reported, many churches celebrate the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi each year by hosting a Blessing of the Animals on or around Oct. 4. This special event commemorates the life of the patron saint of animals who, it was said, would preach to the animals if no one else would listen and had a unique insight into the way in which the natural world praised its Creator.
