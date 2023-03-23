East Tawas, MI (48730)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.