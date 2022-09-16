CADILLAC – The USDA Forest Service National Public Lands Day (NPLD), the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event for public lands, will be celebrated in National Forests across the country on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Established in 1994 and held annually on the fourth Saturday in September, this event attracts thousands of volunteers to help restore and improve public lands around the country.
This year, the theme is Giving Back Together. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, America’s public lands acted as a safe haven for recreation, conversation, and the simple enjoyment of being outside the confines of our homes. In a time of disconnectedness and uncertainty, the outdoors brought people together and deepened our appreciation for the important role these spaces play in our lives. Now it’s time for us to return the favor.
In 2021, 46,227 volunteers participated in 536 events to volunteer 185,108 hours of their time on public lands, estimated at over $5 million in value.
Visit https://www.neefusa.org/npld to learn more about how you can get involved, or contact your local Forest Service office to get information on local events. Locally, that number for the Huron Shores District Office in Oscoda is 989-739-0728.