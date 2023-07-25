OSCODA – Every year since 2006, at least two people have been inducted into the Canoe Marathon Hall of Fame. These are people the committee, as well as the community, believe deserve the recognition; whether it be their accomplishments in the sport or their dedication to improving it. This year the individuals who will join the ranks are Connie Cannon as well as Ed and Marge Martella.
Connie Cannon has had a successful paddling career. Her 14 starts and 14 finishes are already impressive, and her top 10 finish in 1993 adds to it. If that’s not enough to convince you, let’s talk about her other accomplishments within the Marathon. From 1991-1993 Connie held the Women’s Division record with partner, and fellow Hall of Famer, Lynne Witte, with their 16:04:59 finish. She then went on to break that record with Carrie Trudgeon Montgomery in 1994; the pair’s time was 15:26:14. Connie and Carrie held the record for 24 years until it was broken in 2018. In 2006 Connie became the third woman to earn an Iron Paddler award, which is given to recognize 10 Marathon finishes. Cannon is also a 6-time Women’s Division champion and a 7-time Mixed Division Champion.
Connie grew up around the sport of paddling and it has become a family affair. She watched her two older brothers Greg and Bruce Barton paddle until she joined them on the river. Of her seven Mixed championship finishes, six were with her husband Tom Cannon, and one with her brother, Bruce.
When asked about her favorite Marathon, Connie couldn’t pick one! She has not had a bad race experience and had wonderful things to say about every Marathon and partner she’s raced with. Although Connie has not competed in a Marathon since 2010, she is still an avid paddler and gets out as often as possible. She was even on the river while talking with me on the phone, which just shows her passion for the sport.
The next inductees prove you don’t need to be a paddler yourself to make a difference in the world of canoe racing. Volunteers and committee members like Ed and Marge Martella play an important role as well by making sure everything is ready when the last weekend in July arrives.
The Martellas moved to Grayling in 1975 when Ed was offered a job at Grayling High School. With their house being on the AuSable River, they had front-row seats to the early hours of the Marathon. After meeting and becoming friends with John Cherven the Martellas became even more involved in the race by joining the committee.
Although they never took to the river themselves, the duo did more than their fair share of work for the race. Ed and Marge served as Committee Chairpersons at separate times in the early 1990s and were in control of various starting line activities. Along with those roles, Ed and Marge also worked as secretaries, timers, were directors of the timing and safety committees, and organized and put on the Paddlers Dinner.
Their committee work aside, Ed and Marge were feeders when their three sons, Bill, David, and Ed III competed in the Marathon. Marge’s favorite part of the Marathon has always been watching the first canoes appear at Alcona Dam. The stillness of the water and the colors from the rising sun make it a magical sight whether feeding, timing, or spectating. They may have stopped timing and being on the committee, but every year they watch the race from their riverfront yard, and support the race by welcoming the crowd that joins them to cheer on the paddlers.
Hall of Fame recipients are selected by a joint Marathon Committee vote. To qualify for the honor, an individual must have either contributed time, resources, or assisted in the development of procedures that have either improved or continued the success of the Marathon. An individual may also be chosen for exemplifying the stamina, drive, competitive nature, character and ability to overcome obstacles while competing in the Marathon.
Individuals recognized to the ARCM Hall of Fame since its inception are: Marilyn Wagner, Jay Stephan Sr., Hugh Bissonette, Bernie Fowler, Butch Stockton, Harry Curley, Ralph Sawyer, Al Widing Sr., Oscoda-AuSable Township Fire Department Water Rescue, Frank and Peggy Smutek, Stan Hall, John Cook, John Baker, Ed Wojahn, Serge Corbin, Bruce Myles, Lynne Witte, Jack Kolka, Larry Kindell, Howard Brubaker, Réjean Huard, the Gary Family, the Kellogg Brothers (Jeff and Jerry), Bruce Barton, Solomon Carrière, Jeff Kolka, Joe Wakeley, Steven Kolonich, Irvin and Buzz Peterson, Don Feldhauser, and Rick Joy.