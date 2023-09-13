OSCODA – The Alpena Community College (ACC) Oscoda Campus will be offering a lesson on artificial intelligence (AI), as the next topic in the campus’s ACC Talks series.
Exploring the applications, advances and advantages of AI, the event has been scheduled from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27. It will be held in Room 213 of the ACC Oscoda Campus, which is located at 5800 Skeel Ave., and doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
As noted on a flyer ACC has shared about the program, AI is intelligence demonstrated by machines, as opposed to that displayed by humans or other animals. They add that AI overpasses the ability to learn, reason, generalize and infer meaning.
Representatives of the college say that ACC Talks is privileged to have a panel visit to discuss the pros and cons of AI in the education, business and personal sectors. This panel will be comprised of John Gustincic, from Central Michigan University’s College of Business Administration; Greg Winter, multi-state serial entrepreneur; and Jackie Krawczak, leadership development consultant.
Open to the public, those who are interested in joining the discussion at the upcoming ACC Talks, can RSVP by sending an e-mail to whatnext@alpenacc.edu, or by calling 989-739-1445.