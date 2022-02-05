HARRISVILLE — The Alcona County Library recently released a list of events taking place at their library during the month of February.
- Thursday, Feb. 3 The Alcona County Library in Harrisville will host a traveling exhibition designed to teach kids and their families about money, thanks to Alpena Alcona Area Credit Union and a competitive national grant from the American Library Association (ALA) and the FINRA Investor Education Foundation. The Thinking Money for Kids exhibit will commence with an Open House, a Gift Basket Raffle, and a Piggy Bank Giveaway at the Alcona County Library in Harrisville from 3-6 p.m. Enter our drawing for a chance to win a Chromebook! The winner will be announced on the final day of the exhibition, March 17, at 3 p.m. Call 989-724-6796 for more information.
- Thursday, Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24 are the Community Walking Club dates for everyone will meet in the parking lot of the Harrisville branch of the Alcona County Library. The walk begins at 9 a.m.
- Friday, Feb. 4, 18 and 25 is story time and crafts for children at the Harrisville branch of the library, beginning at 10:30 a.m.
- Friday, Feb. 11 A special Storytime and craft featuring Click, Clack, MOO! for children at the Harrisville branch of the Alcona County Library, 10:30 AM. Thanks to Alpena Alcona Area Credit Union and a competitive national grant from the American Library Association (ALA) and the FINRA Investor Education Foundation. Call 989-724-6796 for more information.
- Tuesday, Feb. 15 the the Alcona Book Club will meet at the Harrisville branch of the Alcona County Library from noon until 1 p.m. The selection for February is The Lions of Fifth Avenue by Fiona Davis.
- Wednesday, Feb. 16 children of all ages are invited to Homeschoolers at the Library for a fun and educational activity at the Harrisville branch. The event is at 1 p.m. Also on Feb. 16 teens 12 and up are invited to play a “Surviving the Zombie Apocalypse” Budgeting Game (with real candy) at the Harrisville branch beginning at 2 p.m. Learn to prioritize your money during a Zombie Apocalypse. The event is sponsored by the Alpena Alcona Area Credit Union and a competitive national grant from the American Library Association and the FINRA Investor Education Foundation.
- Monday, Feb. 21, all branches of the library will be closed in observance of Presidents’ Day.
- Wednesday, Feb. 23, the Alcona County Library Board will meet at the Harrisville branch at 2 p.m.
- Monday, Feb. 28 the Harrisville branch will be holding a lecture to show how chocolate, a favorite Valentine’s Day confection is made as Teresa guides you through the history and process of harvesting and roasting to the final sweet cocoa product we can’t get enough of. The event is at 2 p.m.
For more information on any of the listed events, please call the library at 989-724-6796.