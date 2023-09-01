OSCODA – Oscoda residents came out dressed to the nines for the 50 year anniversary gala celebration for the Shoreline Players held on Saturday, Aug. 26.
Before the show, women in evening gowns mingled with men in suits enjoying appetizers and desserts provided by local businesses including Tait's Bill of Fare, Dudley's Diner & Coney Island, From Huron Out, The Hilltop Bar & Grill, Bavarian Bakery and Restaurant, Deller's Desserts, Sunrise Kava Cafe and The Tea Corner Emporium. A glass of Muscato wine was served to celebrate the occasion.
Audience members entered the auditorium through a black and gold balloon arch adorned by the number 50, created by Bravata Events in honor of the occasion.
Paul Grabstanowicz served as the Master of Ceremonies for the evening, walking the audience through the 50-year history of the Shoreline Players from its humble beginnings as an idea under an Oak Tree at the Pack House, where the Players would rehearse for performances that were held at the Oscoda High School auditorium. Legend has it that charter members Vince Weiler, Dusty Loud, Joni Teel and Angie Neuman met under that old oak tree.
The evening's performances were opened by Cathy Powroznik who sang a song from The Sound of Music.
In the spring of 1973 the Shoreline Players performed their first show The Odd Couple. April Boje, Brian Boje, Patrick Boje and Nicole Markey performed a scene from the popular show.
The performance skipped the next 10 years to 1983 and the second musical performed by the Players, Oklahoma. Renee Diener struggled with remembering the lyrics from "Can't Say No." Diener, a veteran of the Shoreline Players, will be the director of the upcoming winter show Boeing Boeing.
Moving forward to 1984, Patrick Boje sang "Luck Be a Lady Tonight" from Guys and Dolls.
By the end of the 1980s the Players found their own space, a building later called the Green Room on F-41 that they purchased. At the Green Room they were able to store costumes, props, flats and lumbers, hold auditions and rehearsals and build sets.
Grabstanowicz described the memorable set built for My Fair Lady that took advantage of the whole stage, rotating from an exterior scene to an interior scene. Linda Ramsdell sang "Wouldn't It Be Loverly" from My Fair Lady.
The Shoreline Players found their current home on at the Shoreline Theater in 1998 after the closing of the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base.
"Having a home of our own has been a true blessing, although as with any home ownership at times a bit of a curse," Grabstanowicz told the audience.
In 1998 when the new theater opened, it was commemorated with a production of Fiddler on the Roof. Tim Curtis, who was perfectly cast as Tevia for the 50-year celebration, also struggled with some of his lyrics to "If I Were a Rich Man."
Grabstanowicz moved on to featuring members past and present of the Shoreline Players Youth Drama Association (SPYDA). Members of SPYDA encircled MacKenzie Powroznik, who experienced some stage fright before performing her duet with Patrick Boje. Mom, Carley was on stage to support MacKenzie as she recovered and sang "A Million Dreams" beautifully.
Jay and Tina Wells, who met, fell in love and married at the theater, performed a scene from Love Letters, as their tribute to love and to MaryAnne and Ralph Graffe who originally performed the show in the spring of 2000. The Wells first performed together in The Dining Room.
Nicole Markey took the stage next to perform "When You're Good to Momma" from Chicago, performed at the theater in 2005. Markey will be directing the upcoming spring performance of Steel Magnolias.
Rebecca Collier, who has a beautiful voice, sang "The Fire Within" and commanded the stage dressed in a long black evening gown and four-inch heels. Collier originally sang the song from Little Women in the 2006 production. Collier will be the director of the upcoming production of Little Shop of Horrors.
Before the intermission the stage lit up with an encore performance of "Skulls and Trombones" from The Epic Dragon light show.
After intermission, Nicole Markey, dressed as Sister Amnesia from the 2022 musical performance of Nunsense, demonstrated her diverse talents by interacting with audience members.
Tim Curtis and Patrick Boje, dressed as the Phantom, teamed up to sing "Music of the Night" made popular by the play the Phantom of the Opera and featured in two former Shoreline productions.
Linda Ramsdell took the stage to sing "Maybe This Time" from the 2009 production of Cabaret.
Amy Merrick, playing the piano and singing, performed a medley of songs from Always Patsy Cline and A Walk With Patsy Cline.
Tim Curtis and Linda Ramsdell performed "My Cup Runneth Over" a love song from their two person performance of I Do, I Do.
Renee Diener and Linda Ramsdell sang "For Good" to honor all of the former Shoreline Players who have passed on.
Rebecca Collier returned to the stage to sing "On My Own" from the 2019 production of Hats II.
Carley Powroznik sang "I Could Have Danced All Night" from My Fair Lady. Powroznik is a former SPYDA member and will be starring in Little Shop of Horrors.
Grabstanowicz and Eric Koppen performed the classic "Who's On First" from the 2022 production of Let's Go On With the Show.
The ensemble cast joined on the stage to sing "Seasons of Love" that featured the powerful voice of Victoria Nieser and brought back Patrick Boje, who demonstrated his versatility during two nights of performances, first during the Friday night Cabaret and again on Saturday night.
The evening concluded with a second light show, Emerald Princess from Epic Dragon.
The crew for the 50th Anniversary Gala included Director and Master of Ceremonies Paul Grabstanowicz, Assistant Director Nicole Markey, Producer Sue Miller, and Assistant Producer Chelsea Miller. Eric Joseph served as the lighting and technical director remotely from Florida and orchestrated the portions of the production that included numbers from the Epic Dragon laser light show. He received support from Assistant Technical Director Patrick Boje.
The support crew for the event included Kathy Abernathy, April Boje, Patrick Boje, Ava Carafelly, Matt Cleary, Rebecca Collier, Renee Diener, Eric Koppen, Lisa Mandeville, Tammie Miller and Rose Wilson.
Additional business supporters included Audio, Video, Data+; AuSable Hardware, Bravata Events, Erock Innovations, Huron Tent & Event, Northeast Academy of Dance and Tiny Rebels Childcare.
It was unfortunate that more members of the community didn't come out to enjoy the special event celebrating 50 years of bringing entertainment to our community. The crew, who were clearly disappointed at the small turnout, put a positive spin on the lack of attendance by acknowledging that it was the last weekend before the start of school, so timing may have been an issue.
Shoreline Players President Sue Miller commented that she would have loved to see a larger audience for the gala event but felt the evening was a success and that it was enjoyed by all who attended.
Upcoming performances for the 2023-2024 season include the Little Shop of Horrors which will take place Nov. 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12, Boeing Boeing with shows on March 2, 3, 8, 9 and 10, and Steel Magnolias on March 11, 12, 17, 18, and 19.