TAWAS CITY – Multiple items were acted on during the July 5 Tawas City Council meeting, as motions were put forth ranging from one involving the Tawas Police Authority (TPA) pension plan, to another associated with a select chapter of the code of ordinances.
A unanimous vote was also cast in favor of the municipality’s Develop Iosco membership, as reported last week.
Among the recent topics, Tawas City Manager Annge Horning requested that the council consider repealing chapter 16 of the city’s code of ordinances. This section pertains to licenses for peddlers, solicitors, canvassers and transient merchants – for example, those traveling from home to home conveying or transporting merchandise/other goods, individuals taking or attempting to take orders, those selling and delivering products and so on.
Horning explained that the antiquated language of the ordinance was written in 1960 and 1965, and it is difficult not only for staff to administer, but also for applicants to meet all the qualifications.
She added that the attorney for the city, Sean Freel, has no concerns one way or the other, and does not anticipate an increase in transient merchants if the council were to repeal this ordinance.
“It should be noted that, even if Tawas City doesn’t have an ordinance to regulate peddlers, solicitors, canvassers, or transient merchants, the State of Michigan does have regulations that individuals will still have to follow,” advised Horning, who shared links to this information with the council, as well as copies of the city’s ordinance regarding peddlers.
Councilman Jeff Coon asked whether the request was to repeal chapter 16 in its entirety, which Horning confirmed.
“And it’s subjective,” she pointed out. For instance, the document requires the city clerk to certify whether someone is of “good moral character.”
Horning added that under the existing ordinance, there are a number of other hoops which people also have to jump through. The applicants must get fingerprinted; undergo a background check; provide evidence of good character and business responsibility; furnish the city with a physician’s statement, dated not more than 10 days prior to the submission of the application, certifying that the applicant is free from communicable diseases and the like; and more.
So, there are a multitude of required criteria on the applicant’s end, as well as in terms of the review, administration and other related work by the city staff.
Mayor Brian McMurray asked if there were any downsides to repealing the ordinance, and Horning answered that there are not.
She reiterated that she sent this to Freel before it was brought to the council and, given all of the state statutes which are already in effect to regulate peddlers/solicitors, he has no concerns with repealing the city ordinance.
Horning also agreed with Freel that she doesn’t anticipate all of a sudden seeing an influx of transient merchants. There haven’t been many applications coming in for this anyway, the last few years.
Simply put, Horning said that they just don’t exist like they used to, especially with so many people making online purchases now.
“We really don’t have a lot of them,” she elaborated, noting that there are a couple of individuals currently selling children’s books. “And honestly, I think that’s all we get right now.”
If chapter 16 of the code of ordinances is repealed, peddlers, solicitors, canvassers and transient merchants will still have to follow the state laws pertaining to such practices, but will no longer be required to obtain a license from Tawas City Hall.
Horning said that officials couldn’t formally repeal the ordinance that night, though, as a public hearing must be held first.
Therefore, Councilman Dave Lesinski made a motion to move forward with the process of repealing chapter 16. Seconded by Masich, it passed unanimously.
“Introduction of Ordinance No. 328 to Repeal Chapter 16 of the Code of Ordinances,” then appeared among the agenda items for the council’s latest meeting – which was held on July 17, after this publication had gone to print.
Horning stated in her background memo for the meeting that the draft of Ordinance No. 328 will repeal the ordinance which regulates peddlers, solicitors, canvassers and transient merchants.
The city charter requires the ordinance to be introduced at one meeting, and then approved at a following meeting, she continued. So this item will again be on the agenda when the council convenes on Aug. 7, at which time a public hearing will be held to receive any comments on the proposed ordinance, before taking action on adoption of same.
In other matters on July 5, officials discussed the 2022 annual actuarial valuation report for the TPA’s pension through the Municipal Employees’ Retirement System of Michigan (MERS).
As has been reported, the TPA once served East Tawas and Tawas City, with the two communities splitting the costs of the police force equally. Although the TPA has since been dissolved, and each city now has their own respective police departments, the municipalities are still responsible for the TPA’s unfunded pension liability through MERS.
“The funding level increased from 64% to 66% and beginning on July 1, 2024, Tawas City’s required contribution to MERS will increase from $22,908 a year to $24,168 a year. These amounts do not include the extra $24,000 a year that Tawas City and East Tawas voluntarily contribute to the unfunded pension liability,” Horning informed the council.
“Because the unfunded pension liability is more than 60% funded, we are no longer required to complete a corrective action plan with the Michigan Department of Treasury,” she went on.
If it is the desire of both city councils, they can choose to no longer contribute the extra $24,000 annually. However, before making that decision, Horning said she felt it was important to review a table which was included in the actuarial, showing the funding levels based on the estimated contributions. She advised that these levels are expected to decrease over the years, even though the contributions from the cities will be increasing.
“In 2022 we contributed payments that were 43% higher than the required payment, but still only realized a 2% increase in the funding level,” she further noted.
Based on the MERS report, for the valuation year ending Dec. 31, 2022, the actuarial accrued liability was $1,424,102, the valuation assets were $939,418 and the funded percentage was 66%. For 2023, the MERS chart referenced by Horning shows these numbers to be $1,440,000, $937,000 and 65%, respectively; with the estimated annual employer contribution going from $48,336, to $54,300.
Among other information contained within the document, the unfunded accrued liabilities (UAL) associated with the TPA totaled $484,684, as of the valuation date last December. For the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2024, MERS projects the outstanding UAL balance to be $458,676.
Horning said that the annual report is typically something which would just go under the consent agenda, for acceptance by the council. But East Tawas City Manager Brent Barringer had reached out to her regarding the cities no longer contributing the extra $1,000 each, per month, for the pension liability.
Horning said that this is why she wanted the Tawas City Council to review the numbers and actuarial. According to what MERS says they have to contribute, she reiterated that the funding levels are actually going to decrease over the next few years, even though the contributions will increase.
She also restated that despite contributing 43% higher than the required payment in the last year, only a 2% increase was realized in the funding level – which, she noted, is based on a lot of different factors.
“And right after we got the actuarial, we received notice from MERS that one of our officers is going to begin drawing on it,” Horning also shared, which will change things even more in a couple years. “We don’t know what that difference will be.”
She told the council that it’s their decision, but her recommendation is for both municipalities to continue paying the extra $1,000 per month. However, if Tawas City does so but East Tawas opts not proceed with the payment, “it’s not going to make a difference for us,” she said; so there would be no sense in Tawas City paying it, too.
Councilman Mike Russo asked if it was pretty much a foregone conclusion, based on Horning’s discussion with Barringer, that East Tawas isn’t going to continue with the additional contributions.
“He reached out to me a couple of months ago, when they were working on their budget, and I told him I wasn’t going to bring anything to you guys until we saw the actuarial and how everything came in,” Horning replied.
She said Barringer responded that it was a good idea. The document from MERS had come in just a few days prior to the July 5 meeting, though, so the city managers haven’t discussed this again, since receiving the report.
Therefore, Horning said she didn’t know if it was on the East Tawas City Council’s meeting agenda, or what Barringer’s thoughts are on it currently.
Russo remarked that this would be conditional, then, and that it would be an all or nothing type of scenario.
Horning agreed, affirming that her recommendation is to continue paying it. “But if they say no, I don’t think we should.”
Masich sought confirmation that thus far, the two communities have always split the costs 50/50, and Tawas City has not made additional contributions above East Tawas, which Horning also affirmed.
“But MERS keeps track if we do,” Tawas City Clerk/Treasurer Michelle Westcott pointed out.
So if Tawas City continued to pay, East Tawas would get the same credit, Masich observed.
“Right. We can’t decrease just our percentage of the liability,” Horning said. Rather, it would also go against East Tawas’s percentage of the liability.
She said that the council can make a motion either way, and she will let Barringer know. “But just understand that they may not be on the same page as us.”
Masich made a motion confirming that Tawas City recommends continuing to pay the $1,000 per month, so long as it is also paid by East Tawas in the same amount. The motion – which called for accepting the MERS report, as well – was supported by Russo and passed in a 7-0 vote.
In other action, McMurray opened the bids which came in for the Tawas City Police Department’s 2020 Dodge Durango.
Those who submitted offers were the Iosco County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), in the amount of $29,501; the St. Clair Police Department, $30,500; and the Imlay City Police Department, $46,650.
Masich commented that the council would love to help out a local agency, by awarding the bid to the ICSO. However, officials also have to look out for the best interest of the taxpayers, as well as consider what could be done with the $17,149 difference between the high and low bids. So, she moved to award the bid for the police vehicle to Imlay City. Supported by Lesinski, the motion passed 7-0.