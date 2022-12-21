OSCODA — "That's not how it went in rehearsal," was the mantra for the 14th Annual Community Christmas Show held at the Shoreline Players Community Theater. The irony was that as Master of Ceremony J.D. Hock told the audience, there was no rehearsal. The show was performed on Friday and Saturday nights.
The variety show, that was free to the community, included singing, dancing, jokes and magic tricks and culminated with Santa reading Twas the Night Before Christmas, followed by a laser light show.
Hock kicked off the show by singing the Elvis Presley classic "Blue Christmas." He was followed by Rebecca Collier who sang "Oh Holy Night." Cher Nentwig lightened the mood with "Walking in a Winter Wonderland." Homer Claus, Santa's brother, also known as Tim Curtis, sang "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."
Danica Markey, a member of the Shoreline Players Youth Drama Association (SPYDA), sang a children's favorite, "I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas." Renee Diener got some audience members up dancing with "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"."
Amy Merrick experienced some technical difficulties with the sound system while she tried to play piano and sing "I Wonder as I Wander." After the sound issues were resolved she started over and was able to finish the song without any further problems.
Homer Claus came back on stage to sing "Let It Snow." SPYDA members joined Collier on stage for "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer". Prior to the intermission, SPYDA members gave a brief performance of Polar Express.
After the intermission, Magician Mike Maturen, who has been performing magic for the past 51 years, performed a number of magic tricks with the help of audience members. Maturen dedicated his performance to his father who had recently passed away at the age of 92. Maturen's daughter, Rebecca Maturen took the stage to sing a heartfelt rendition of "How Great Thou Art."
Robert Diener performed poems he had programmed into his computer. Owen and Danica Markey sang a duet and Nentwig, Diener and Santa took the stage to sing "Do You Hear What I Hear."
The Christmas show wrapped up with Santa reading Twas the Night Before Christmas. At this point audience members were warned that the program was about to get loud and bright. A few minutes were provided for those who are bothered by loud noises or bright lights to leave. The finale was a laser light show designed by Eric Joseph.
Hock told the audience that former SPYDA members have gone on to perform on Broadway. SPYDA members who performed in the 14th Annual Christmas Show included: Dominic Conley, Anorah DeGraff, Liam DeGraff, Delilah Fouchey, Elizabeth Fouchey, Iris Heramb, Danica Markey, Lincoln Markey, Owen Markey, Maci McDougall, Piper McDougall, Roonie McDougall, Sloane McDougall, Gage Miller and Isaac Moore.
The Christmas Show crew included Rebecca Collier, Justin Collier, Tim Curtis, Renee Diener, Greg Gjerde, J.D. Hock, Eric Joseph, Eric Koppen, Danica Markey, Nicole Markey, Owen Markey, Chelsea Miller, Sue Miller, and Tammie Wilson. Sound was produced by Coral Miller DeGraff. Sue Miller was the producer and director; Eric Joseph was the stage manager and Greg Gjerde was the production engineer. Chelsea Miller produced the SPYDA performance of Polar Express.
Season sponsors for the Shoreline Players are STS and Kalitta. Upcoming performances in 2023 include Everybody Loves Opal and Gaslight. Auditions for Everybody Loves Opal are being held Jan. 12, 13 and 14 at 5 p.m. The audition packet is available on the Shoreline Players website. Performances for the show will be held on March 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12.