LANSING – Michigan voters will get the opportunity to vote on three state proposals that would change the state constitution in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election. The proposals run the gamut from changing term limits for state lawmakers, to reproductive freedom rights.
According to the Michigan Secretary of State’s office, all language for the state proposals have been approved by the Michigan Board of State Canvassers on the ballot.
Proposal 22-1
Proposal 22-1 is a proposal to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state officers and change state legislator term limit to 12 total years in legislature, according to the Michigan Secretary of State.
This is a legislatively referred constitutional amendment, meaning the state legislature has passed language to have it appear on a statewide ballot for voter ratification.
According to information from Ballotpedia.com a “yes” vote supports this constitutional amendment to:
- Change the term limits for state legislators from three 2-year terms (6 years) in the state House and two 4-year terms (8 years) in the state Senate to 12 combined years in the Legislature, and
- Provide that elected state legislative and state executive officials must file annual financial disclosure reports on their income, assets, liabilities, gifts from lobbyists, positions held in certain organizations, and agreements on future employment.
A “no” vote opposes this constitutional amendment, thus continuing the term limits requirement for state legislators of three 2-year terms (6 years) in the state House and two 4-year terms (8 years) in the state Senate.
The official ballot language for the proposal appears as follows:
Proposal 22-1 A Proposal To Amend The State Constitution To Require Annual Public Financial Disclosure Reports By Legislators And Other State Officers And Change State Legislator Term Limit To 12 Total Years In Legislature
This proposed constitutional amendment would:
Require members of legislature, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, and attorney general file annual public financial disclosure reports after 2023, including assets, liabilities, income sources, future employment agreements, gifts, travel reimbursements, and positions held in organizations except religious, social, and political organizations.
Require legislature implement but not limit or restrict reporting requirements.
Replace current term limits for state representatives and state senators with a 12-year total limit in any combination between house and senate, except a person elected to senate in 2022 may be elected the number of times allowed when that person became a candidate.
Should this proposal be adopted?
Proposal 22-2
Proposal 22-2 is a proposal to amend the state constitution to add provisions regarding elections, according to the Michigan Secretary of State. This is an initiated constitutional amendment, meaning signatures by voters in Michigan were required to get the measure on the ballot.
As reported in Ballotpedia.com, a “yes” vote supports adding several election and voting-related policies to the Michigan Constitution, including some policies that exist in statute and others which would be new. As provisions of the Michigan Constitution, legislators would not be able to repeal or amend these policies without first passing a constitutional amendment, which would require voter approval. Proposal 2 would add the following policies to the state constitution:
- Creating a nine-day early voting period;
- Allowing for a signed affidavit or photo identification to vote.
- Requiring that military and overseas ballots postmarked by election day are counted.
- Providing voters with a right to request an absentee ballot.
- Requiring the state to fund prepaid stamps and a tracking system for absentee ballots.
- Requiring the state to fund a number of absentee ballot dropboxes;
- Providing that local governments can accept charitable and in-kind donations to assist with running elections as long as donations are disclosed and aren’t from foreign entities.
- Providing that election officials are responsible for election audits, requiring election audits to be conducted in public, and requiring election results to be certified based on votes cast.
Proposal 2 would also add constitutional language saying that laws, regulations, and practices that interfere with a person’s right to vote are prohibited.
A “no” vote opposes adding these election and voting-related policies to the Michigan Constitution, thus continuing to allow the Legislature to pass bills to change these policies in the future.
The official ballot language from the Michigan secretary of state is as follows:
Proposal 22-2 A Proposal To Amend The State Constitution To Add Provisions Regarding Elections.
This proposed constitutional amendment would:
- Recognize fundamental right to vote without harassing conduct;
- Require military or overseas ballots be counted if postmarked by election day;
- Provide voter right to verify identity with photo ID or signed statement;
- Provide voter right to single application to vote absentee in all elections;
- Require state-funded absentee-ballot drop boxes, and postage for absentee applications and ballots;
- Provide that only election officials may conduct post-election audits;
- Require nine days of early in-person voting;
- Allow donations to fund elections, which must be disclosed;
- Require canvass boards certify election results based only on the official records of votes cast.
Should this proposal be adopted?
Proposal 22-3
Proposal 22-3, according to the Michigan Secretary of State, is a proposal to amend the state constitution to establish new individual right to reproductive freedom, including the right to make all decisions about pregnancy and abortion; allow state to regulate abortion in some cases; and forbid prosecution of individuals exercising established right.
This is another initiated constitutional amendment, and according to Ballotpedia.com, a “yes” vote would support providing a state constitutional right to reproductive freedom, which is defined as “the right to make and effectuate decisions about all matters relating to pregnancy, including but not limited to prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion care, miscarriage management, and infertility care.”
A “no” vote would oppose providing a state constitutional right to reproductive freedom.
The following text will be on the ballot, according to the Michigan Secretary of State:
Proposal 22-3 A Proposal To Amend The State Constitution To Establish New Individual Right To Reproductive Freedom, Including Right To Make All Decisions About Pregnancy And Abortion; Allow State To Regulate Abortion In Some Cases; And Forbid Prosecution Of Individuals Exercising Established Right
This proposed constitutional amendment would:
Establish new individual right to reproductive freedom, including right to make and carry out all decisions about pregnancy, such as prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion, miscarriage management, and infertility;
Allow state to regulate abortion after fetal viability, but not prohibit if medically needed to protect a patient’s life or physical or mental health;
Forbid state discrimination in enforcement of this right; prohibit prosecution of an individual, or a person helping a pregnant individual, for exercising rights established by this amendment;
Invalidate state laws conflicting with this amendment.
Should this proposal be adopted?