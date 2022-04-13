OSCODA — The Oscoda Township Economic Improvement Committee held their monthly meeting at the Robert J. Parks Library. The meeting included updates on a number of projects.
EIC Director Todd Dickerson reported that the attempted sale of Aune Medical Center was a “convoluted story.” He reported that the auction bids had not hit the minimum. The township did receive a $500,000 bid, however, the buyer “bailed.”
There were 68 participants in the bidding process. The property will go back up for auction on May 5.
Township Superintendent Tammy Kline reported that the two letters of intent that had been submitted by developer Pam Loveless, operating as PKL Homes, and approved by the township board at their March 28 meeting, were moving forward and that purchase agreements were being drawn up.
Dickerson gave an update on the application PKL Homes had made to the state to receive funding for the property purchased on Van Ettan Dam Road, the former location of Van Ettan Village.
Dickerson said that the state liked the project and was going to set aside money for it, but that Loveless needed to go through the state’s certification process to become eligible for funds.
Kline also reported on the Community Development Block Grant that is being pursued by the township to make improvements to Oscoda Beach Park. Rick Freeman, from ROWE Professional Services, is working with the township to apply for state funds. Kline reported that making improvements to the bathhouse would be the first project.
Kline also reported on the ethics work session that was held and that an ethics ordinance would be included on the April 11 board agenda.
Kline reported that the state budget, that was recently passed, includes $8.6 million in improvements to the water main in Oscoda Township. The budget is waiting to be signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Bob Tasior reported on the work of the Planning Commission and a number of public hearings that had been held on updating codes, marijuana and special use permits.
The next meeting of the Planning Commission to discuss the multi-use township facility will be held on April 11 at 10 a.m.
Dickerson provided updates on a number of ongoing projects. The township wants to pursue funding for facade improvements for downtown buildings. Dickerson also said that there is a push towards addressing the empty buildings in the downtown area and that attempts were being made to reach out to building owners to talk with them about selling or redeveloping their buildings.
Dickerson is still working on trying to get a budget for the archway project. He has been working with the Michigan Utility Notification Center to identify locations for the archway. Dickerson had previously reported that he was waiting on budget numbers from P&L Development and Manufacturing in order to be able to apply for grant funding to begin the project.
Dickerson reported that signage and cups for participating businesses have been ordered for the Social District. The Department of Public Works is being asked to set up picnic tables throughout the area as well as Portajohns. As previously reported, individual bar owners will need to renew their applications to participate in the social district in April.
If two of the three bars participate, the Social District will begin to operate after their applications have been renewed. Dickerson had previously reported that he had spoken to the owners of Tait’s Bill of Fare, The Office and the Edelweiss and all three said they would be participating.
The committee discussed the condition of alleyways in the downtown area where the social district will be located. Bob Tasior reported that the alleyways were privately owned. “I hope someone doesn’t get hurt. There are a lot of potholes.” He said. Tasior expressed concerns about cars bottoming out and asked if the potholes could be patched or filled to make the area safer.
Tasior reported that the alleys had been paved in the 1960s and that the business owners had pitched in but “did not do it in the proper way” and that it was “quite an operation to get it fixed”.
Tony Ommani said it was the property owners’ responsibility. “We want to make it look good,” Tasior responded. Dickerson said that they could try to come up with a funding mechanism.
Dickerson also provided an update on the RRC process. The township’s application was approved after several iterations were submitted to the state. RRC stands for Redevelopment Ready Communities and is a Michigan Economic Development Corporation designation.
Dickerson has been working with Pablo Majano, the Northeast Michigan representative with the MEDC to complete the RRC process. Majano will be presenting the township’s application for MEDC approval on April 18.
Dickerson told the committee that the public had been asking for the Furtaw Field summary report based on the three public meetings that took place at Warrior Pavilion last summer.
“It’s kind of up to you guys if I should write it.” He told the committee.
When asked if the board had asked for the summary, he said “no”.
“I don’t want to talk about it anymore,” said Bob Tasior. The discussion ended there.
Township Supervisor Ann Richards has asked about the report on a number of occasions, most recently at the township board’s March 28 meeting. When reached for comment, she said she would not comment on a meeting that she did not attend.
When Sutton was asked after the meeting he said “I know it’s come up at board meetings.” But he added “we need a board action”. As previously reported, the board of trustees removed Furtaw Field from the disposable list at their March 28 meeting.
Nancy Howse, Executive Director of the Oscoda-AuSable Chamber, brought copies of the 2022 Community Profile and Membership Directory with her to the meeting. The cover features Lumbermans’ Monument. Howse reported that 3,500 copies were being sent out to Welcome Centers across the state. Copies are also being provided to realtors and businesses. In addition, 1,500 copies are available at the Chamber of Commerce office for pickup.
Rosemary Nentwig, the only woman who was serving on the EIC, did not attend the meeting and submitted her resignation. Nentwig’s term runs through Dec. 31, 2023. The committee is looking for someone to finish out Nentwig’s term and is also seeking an alternate. Anyone who is interested in serving on the EIC can apply through the township clerk’s office or through the township website.
For 2022, the EIC will meet monthly at 3:00 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the Robert J. Parks Library.