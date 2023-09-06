LANSING – Representatives from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) say that they are excited to announce a special program to help families know the quality of their well water.
As noted in a recent press release, EGLE and local health departments (LHDs) are working together to ensure that safe drinking water is a priority for Michigan families.
Last year, the state legislature appropriated $5 million to provide free well water testing for Michigan residents who rely on a household or private well for their drinking water. Water from these wells may sometimes not be safe to drink, so EGLE and the LHDs want to help families know whether their water is safe – and this free testing will assist in answering that question.
Most wells are checked when they are first built; however, EGLE and the LHDs know that water wells should be checked more frequently, as water quality may change over time. The testing being offered can determine if there have been any such changes to a person’s well which could be harmful to those who drink and use the water from same.
Many different substances may be found in well water that could be harmful and potentially cause illness, including bacteria, nitrates and some metals, such as arsenic.
Residents who test through this free program will have the assistance of the LHD to help determine next steps, if test results show a problem with their well water quality.
For people with a private well who want to know whether their water is safe to drink, EGLE suggests the following:
- Talk to your LHD, which can tell you if there is anything special you need to know about the water in your area.
- Go to Michigan.gov/EGLEPrivateWells, where you can add your information to ask for a water test. You will also learn more about how to collect a water sample to send to the laboratory. The site contains LHD contact information and a number of other resources/tools, as well.
EGLE says not to worry if you aren’t sure what the laboratory results mean – your LHD will help you understand the results and will guide you on next steps, if necessary.
This free testing program is the first move in knowing if the water you drink from your private well is safe, as well as what can be done if an issue is found.
To stay informed of other EGLE news, follow the department at Michigan.gov/MIEnvironment.