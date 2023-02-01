CADILLAC – The Huron-Manistee National Forests are now accepting entries for the 2023 Kirtland’s Warbler Young Artists Contest from kindergarten thru eighth grades.
Almost 800 entries were received in 2022 from individual students and classrooms across the Great Lakes and The Bahamas.
The calendar showcases the top 18 entries on its October 2023 - December 2024 pages (15-months), a profile of the Kirtland’s Warbler history, and thumbnails of the top 50 Honorable Mentions art. The contest is a collaboration of the USDA Forest Service Huron-Manistee National Forests, Huron Pines AmeriCorps members, Marguerite Gahagan Nature Preserve, American Bird Conservancy, and The Bahamas National Trust.
The contest's intent is to teach children about the rare Kirtland’s warbler and its habitat. Proceeds of the calendar support the US Forest Service Kirtland’s warbler educational efforts.
Entries to the Kirtland’s Warbler 2023 Young Artists Contest must be original and demonstrate an understanding of the Kirtland’s warbler or any other creatures that live in northern Michigan’s unique jack pine forests, or its winter habitat site in The Bahamas.
"This is such a wonderful opportunity for students in the Great Lakes Region, especially, to learn about something in their own backyards. I am excited to see their interest of Michigan's native fauna," said Forest Supervisor James Simino.
Contest entry forms, rules, deadlines, submission instructions and judging criteria can be found on the Kirtland’s Warbler 2023 Young Artists Contest Rules and Information webpage linked on the Huron-Manistee National Forests Website. Additional resources for researching the Kirtland’s warbler’s habitat and behavior are also located there.
All entries must be submitted no later than March 10 to the Mio Ranger District Office. Artwork entries become the property of the USDA Forest Service and will not be returned. For more information contact: Dana Meder or Marah Ranke (989) 826-3252.