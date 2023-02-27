OSCODA – The post-season officially began for high school bowling over the weekend, as squads rolled off in the two day regionals. The team portion of the tournament was held on Friday while the singles competition was on Saturday.
Oscoda and Whittemore-Prescott were at the Gaylord Bowling Center for Division 4 action.
The Owls had both of their teams come in fourth place, just one spot shy of qualifying for the state finals as a team. W-P meanwhile had its girls team place eighth and its boys team finish ninth in the field of 15 teams.
The Lady Owls had two members qualify for the finals individually. Colbie Kruse took seventh place with a six game series of 1011 and Mia Winter finished in ninth with a series of 988.
Also for the girls, Cheyanne Weidman was one spot away from a state finals spot, coming in 11th with a series of 963. Caleigh Burney was also 24th with a total pinfall of 848, Sophie Otremba placed 28th with an 827 and Sabrina Hulverson was 31st by rolling an 817.
The Oscoda boys saw Jace Hulverson punch his state finals ticket as well, thanks to his ninth place finish and six game series of 1082. Also rolling for the boys, Jack LeClair was 14th, Mason Osborn finished 16th and Colin Stephan was 17th, with respective pinfalls of 1045, 1036 and 1033. Jonathan Barnes was also 57th at 818 and Lucas Farrier finished in 61st by tallying a 799.
Whittemore-Prescott had its lone state qualifier on the boys’ side, as Bryson Melrose came in seventh place with a six game series pinfall of 1090. Cameron Smith also came in 17th at 1033, Tim Bunting was good for 21st at 1019, Hunter Bunting placed 41st with a pinfall of 874 and Luke Aiello tallied a 674 to finish 77th.
For the W-P girls, they were led by Morgan Hawks in 21st and Addison Ludwig in 23rd, as they rolled six game series of 860 and 854. Sierra Gaudette was also 58th at 649, Bella Lehr was 61st at 611 and Danielle Riebenack finished in 66th at 578.
The Division 4 state finals are Friday and Saturday at M-66 Bowl in Battle Creek.
The Tawas Area bowling team took part in a Division 3 regional at Spare Time Lanes in Cheboygan.
During Friday’s team portion, the girls’ team finished in 13th out of 14 teams with a total pinfall of 1973. The boys did not have enough members to compete in the team matches.
During Saturday’s individual portion, the boys had William Collier roll to an 85th place finish on a six game total of 693. Jesse Hartman was also 90th with a 657.
The Lady Braves were led by Hailee Rose who was 37th with a six game series of 771. Makayla Ward was 49th at 725, Brooke McClellan was 53rd with 718 pins, Heather Mousseau was 57th with 697, Bethany Sides had a 588 series to come in 75th and Ashley Lier was 79th with a pinfall of 549.