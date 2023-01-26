OSCODA – Oscoda Township Trustees Tim Cummings and Jeremy Spencer recently reviewed the township’s website for its functionality. According to a report by Cummings to the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees at its regular Jan. 23 meeting, there are numerous ways the township’s website can be improved.
Cummings is the principal consultant at T.L. Cummings Inc. and lists his technical experience including software design and programming. Spencer is self-employed with Supertech and “oversees and participates in technology related projects for clientele.”
According to Cummings, he and Spencer found content and grammatical errors, including words missing, on the website.
Cummings noted that the Economic Improvement Committee (EIC) website was not linked to the township’s website.
“I thought for some time there was a link, but that wasn’t the case,” Cummings reported.
During public comment Kelly Brown noted that the township had paid over $2,900 for the Social District website to be linked to the EIC website and $2,900 for the Art Walk website to be linked to the township website. Brown noted that the Social District page still says that it is “coming soon.”
Cummings noted that the EIC website and the township’s website were different.
Cummings said that he and Spencer had found some “concerning issues” such as links that aren’t there and documents that aren’t there. Cummings said they couldn’t find how to apply for a permit. Cummings said it looked like the website had never been tested and he requested access to be able to work on the website. Cummings said that he and Spencer would bring an update to the next board meeting.
During public comment Brown noted that she had not been able to find the township’s Code of Ethics on the website. She had presented a list of issues to Cummings. Cummings agreed with the list of issues that Brown had identified.