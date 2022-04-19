WEST BRANCH – Former State Rep. Joel Sheltrown of West Branch has announced he will seek Michigan’s 36th Senate District seat.
The newly redrawn district now includes Alcona, Alpena, Arenac, Crawford, Iosco, Kalkaska, Missaukee, Montmorency, Ogemaw, Oscoda Otsego, Presque Isle, Roscommon, Wexford, and parts of Bay and Manistee counties.
Sheltrown, a Vietnam veteran, has owned and operated several successful businesses, providing a number of jobs. First elected to the House of Representatives in 2004, he served as Chair of the House Tourism, Outdoor Recreation and Natural Resources Committee. He currently holds positions as Vice President, Governmental Affairs of Elio Motors, a motor vehicle company, and Kapeesh, a virtual company focused on innovative delivery of secondary and higher education solutions. Both are national companies.
Sheltrown said, “One of the things missing from our State Capitol today is honest, direct communication with the people. I’ve always valued the opinions of others my entire life. It’s how you learn, and it’s a requirement of the job.”
Sheltrown is pro-life and a member of the National Advisory Board of Democrats for Life of America. A life member, Joel Sheltrown continues to hold an A+ rating from the National Rifle Association and has served as Chair of the Michigan Coalition for Responsible Gun Owners.
A partial list of Sheltrown’s previous legislative record features key job creation initiatives, including:
• Secured funding for the first wide-body aircraft repair hangar at Oscoda’s former Wurtsmith Air Force base
• Lead the hard fought effort to successfully preserve funding for the Pure Michigan campaign
• Primary sponsor of the 2008 law opening road shoulders to all-terrain vehicles in northern Michigan which substantially increased revenues for northern Michigan businesses
If elected, former State Rep. Sheltrown will build upon his well-established record of robust oversight of the DNR. He will resume his leadership role in pushing for fair and reasonable tax reforms that address the inequities within the current tax structure. After a lifetime of providing jobs, Sheltrown looks forward to introducing successful, innovative economic development policies and practices he has witnessed in other states, while continuing his strong, unwavering advocacy for Biofuels to lower fuel prices and support farmers.
“We used to elect those who listened before they acted, who represented the people, not the political party. Remember, it’s our money they’re spending. What happened to Common Sense? I call it like I see it. Forget politics. It’s time to get back to voting for what’s best for northern Michigan!” Sheltrown said.