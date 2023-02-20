TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area wrestling team was bumped up to Division 3 this season. That didn’t stop the Braves from getting two state qualifiers though, as Luke Martin and Max Herrick both placed well enough to move on from Saturday’s regional meet, held in Grayling.
Luke Martin won the 175 weight class and has an impressive 50-3 record this season.
He opened the day with a third period pin over Braden Ritchie of Gladwin. In the semifinals he had an 8-4 decision victory over Maximus Goethals of Kingsley. In the championship bout, he took down Zane Thomas of Hart with a third period pin.
“He wrestled great all day,” head coach Chad Herrick said. “He was very poised and determined all day and is looking to make a run for the state title.”
Max Herrick will move on in the 215 weight class as well. Herrick has a 44-9 record this season and began the regional with a first period pin over Scott Inscho of Gladwin. He lost his next match, but won in the blood round over Adrian Tice of Hart thanks to a second period pin.
His day ended with a loss in the third place match to Noah Johnson of Kingsford in a first period pin.
“Max is looking very strong and wrestling the best he has all season, even though he is wrestling up a weight class and giving up 20-plus pounds to his opponents,” Herrick said. “He set a goal last year as he watched his brother compete at Ford Field to earn a spot in the finals and walk onto that field by his own hard work and doing.”
Trace Reay (132) made the state finals last year, but came up just short this time. He won his opening round match in a 15-4 major decision over Garett Muma of Beaverton, but he dropped his next two bouts to see his season ended. Reay finishes the year with a 47-5 record.
Noah Hopkins also competed in the 190 weight class and Quintyn Allen was in 113, but they were not able to pick up wins during the day.
The individual state finals will take place at Ford Field on March 3 and 4.
“I’m super proud of both of these wrestlers,” Herrick said. “They have worked hard all season and deserve this awesome opportunity.”