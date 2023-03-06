OSCODA – Three area bowlers competed in the Division 4 individual championship meet on Saturday, held at M-66 Bowl in Battle Creek.
Oscoda had two in the girls competition.
In a field of 60 bowlers, junior Mia Winter was able to finish 26th. In a six-game series, she rolled her way to scores of 168, 169, 172, 120, 148 and 141; giving her a total of 918.
Senior Colbie Kruse wrapped up her high school career with a 43rd place finish. She rolled scores of 148, 138, 130, 128, 163 and 129: giving her a total of 836.
Whittemore-Prescott also sent junior Bryson Melrose to the boys’ portion of the event. Melrose finished in 60th with a six game series of 865. His single game scores were 125, 137, 192, 156, 143 and 112.