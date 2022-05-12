EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Art Gallery is again working with downtown East Tawas businesses to produce the seventh annual Art Stroll of Tawas Bay and Silent Auction.
The event begins at 4 p.m. Friday, June 11. Businesses are asked to keep their doors open until 7 p.m., provide refreshments for the public and permit artists to display their work inside.
Attendees will "stroll" downtown East Tawas and have the opportunity to view and purchase art, talk with artisans, have refreshments, shop and talk with merchants, dine in restaurants and listen to music on the street.
There is a prize drawing of a winning work of art for those who complete filling in a "passport" stating they toured the cooperating businesses.
The silent auction offers goods, services and artwork provided by merchants, businesses and artists to raise funds. Profit from this event will aid local art programs and art gallery youth programs.
The public is encouraged to view these items the week before and during the event in participating merchant locations and place their bids. The highest bid will purchase the item.
The Art Stroll begins at the Tawas Bay Art Gallery or the Village Chocolatier. Attendees can pick up their "passports" to the event at either of the two locations.
For more information, call the art gallery at 362-5613.