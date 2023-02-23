GRAYLING – Crawford County Prosecuting Attorney Sierra R. Koch issued a review on the shooting of a Tawas man following a single vehicle accident Feb. 3 along I-75.
According to Michigan State Police (MSP), a trooper and a cadet from the MSP Houghton Lake Post responded to a vehicle in the ditch on northbound I-75, north of the West Federal Highway exit in Beaver Creek Township in Crawford County on Friday, Feb. 3 at about 9 p.m.
According to MSP, it appeared the vehicle been had driven off the left side of the freeway and into the ditch.
Preliminary investigation indicates the trooper made contact with the driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, and believed him to be intoxicated. According to police, during the interaction, the trooper fired his service weapon, striking and killing 48-year-old David Alan Stockton of Tawas. Stockton was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Koch, the trooper "observed numerous verbal and non-verbal clues that made him suspect Mr. Stockton was operating the vehicle while intoxicated. Mr. Stockton was unable to identify which road he was traveling on, where he was coming from, had difficulty standing up, slurred speech and the officer could smell the odor of intoxicants."
According to the report, the trooper then began a routine OWI investigation. Koch said Stockton refused to do roadside sobrieties, but then agreed to do a preliminary breath test.
"When Trooper (name redacted) returned to Mr. Stockton with the PBT machine he retrieved from his patrol vehicle, Mr. Stockton became increasingly uncooperative, refused to leave the vehicle and refused to comply with the Trooper's repeated instructions. Trooper (name redacted) informed Mr. Stockton he was under arrest.
According to the report, Stockton began to roll up the window and pulled a holstered gun out. The report said the trooper gave Stockton numerous commands to stop and that he was going to shoot him if he did not.
"Mr. Stockton also made numerous statements during the struggle, including telling Trooper (name redacted) to 'shoot' numerous times. Mr. Stockton can be heard shouting 'either you are going to shoot me or I am going to shoot you.'"
Koch said during this struggle with the gun, "Stockton was able to unholster his gun and had it pointed towards Trooper (name redacted) in a way which Trooper (name redacted) believed his life was in danger."
The trooper then shot Stockton once in the head.
Koch said the toxicology report indicates Stockton's blood alcohol level was more than double the legal limit at .181 and had THC levels of 6.6 ng/mL.
"It is very tragic that David Stockton lost his life," the prosecutor said in the report. "It is unknown why Mr. Stockton would pull out a firearm containing a full magazine of ammunition and point it at Trooper (name redacted) during a routine traffic encounter.
"The evidence all supports Trooper (name redacted) belief that the use of deadly force was the only self-defense option available to him. Therefore, as clearly stated above Trooper (name redacted) use of deadly force against David Stockton was reasonable, justified and legal under the circumstances. This complaint will be closed without criminal charges."