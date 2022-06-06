TAWAS CITY – Tawas Area Elks Lodge No. 2525 is inviting the public to its annual Flag Day Ceremony on Tuesday, June 14, at 6 p.m. at the Iosco County Veterans Recognition Plaza in Tawas City.
Following the 30-minute Flag Day ceremony, the Tawas Elks will be awarding $9,000 in college scholarships to six area students. The Elks request that people bring their own lawn chairs to the ceremony. The plaza is located between the Tawas City Post Office and the Tawas City Hall.
Patriotism has characterized the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America since the early days of the organization and allegiance to the flag of our country is a requirement of every member. In 1907, the Elks Grand Lodge designated June 14 as Flag Day and adopted mandatory observance of the occasion by every Lodge in 1911. That requirement continues today. The Elks prompted President Woodrow Wilson to recognize the Elk’s observance of Flag Day for its patriotic expression. But, it was not until 1949 when President Harry Truman, himself a member of the Elks, made the proclamation that thereafter June 14 would be a day of national observance for the symbol of our country.
Questions can be directed to the Tawas Elks Flag Day Chairperson Brad Saegesser at 989-820-7171.