EAST TAWAS – There are only a handful of days remaining for those who want to get in on the 2023 Paint a Perch Contest.
For this free and fun activity, wooden fish cutouts are available at the Tawas Bay Art Gallery, located on Newman Street in downtown East Tawas.
Participants can pick up a perch and work on their creations at home, or they can paint their entries on-site at the venue. Either way, the finalized fish must be returned to the art gallery by Sunday, Jan. 22, in order to be entered into the contest.
The gallery is currently open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. For more details, representatives can be reached by calling 989-362-5613.
As reported, the Paint a Perch Contest commenced this past November, marking the start of the celebrations surrounding the upcoming Perchville USA winter festival.
Entries to the contest will be displayed during both the Perchville Coronation Breakfast on Jan. 28, and the Perchville Royal Feast on Feb. 2, where event goers will cast their votes for the best creations.
The Paint a Perch Contest champs will be announced later on at the Royal Feast, and prizes will be awarded to winners in the age groups of 5 and under, 6-11, 12-17, 18-64 and 65 and older. Their decorated perch will then be showcased at the Family Expo of the 73rd annual festival.
Those from the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) note that following the feast, the 2023 Perchville USA events will continue that Friday, Feb. 3, through Sunday, Feb. 5.
As the Coronation Breakfast, the Royal Feast and the Perchville festival itself approach, more details will be shared in future editions of this publication.
For other updates on the event, as they become available, follow the TACC Facebook page or Perchville Facebook page. Information can also be found on the TACC website, at www.tawas.com, and those from the chamber may be contacted by dialing 989-362-8643.