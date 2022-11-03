LANSING – Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) announced Thursday a public input opportunity for Michigan’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.
MDARD’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program awards funds to projects to enhance the competitiveness of the state’s specialty crops which include fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, and nursery crops (including floriculture).
To ensure practical program priorities, MDARD is asking for the public’s input by emailing their comments to mda-grants@michigan.gov by close of business on Dec. 9.
Last year, funding priorities:
• Market Enhancement to promote specialty crops – Market Expansion, Availability, and Access to Specialty Crops; Farm to Institution
• Research and Development relevant to specialty crops – Plant Health & Pest Management; Farm Sustainability
• Training & Education addressing local, regional, and national challenges confronting specialty crop producers – Enhancing Food Safety; Environmental Sustainability
All interested parties may visit www.michigan.gov/mdardgrants for more information on Michigan’s Specialty Crop Block grants. Submit all public comment to mda-grants@michigan.gov until Dec. 9, at 5 p.m. The input received will be considered when developing final program priorities for 2023.