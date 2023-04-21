TAWAS CITY – The Iosco County Board of Commissioners (BOC) passed Resolution 2023-066 opposing expansion of Camp Grayling at its regular meeting on April 19.
The action came after an impassioned presentation by Monty Bolis at the April 5 meeting of the BOC. The motion by Commissioner Charles Finley, with support from Commissioner Terry Dutcher, passed unanimously. Commissioner Rob Huebel did not attend the meeting.
The resolution reads in part:
"WHEREAS, Northern Michigan is a rural, recreation-oriented destination with pristine rivers, rich forests, and open farm land and the people of Northern Michigan want to retain what is left of its rustic and natural outdoor atmosphere, for the enjoyment of its citizens and visitors."
The resolution states that the expansion of Camp Grayling will disrupt the peaceful enjoyment of the natural resources of the state.
Further, the resolution addresses the PFAS ground water contamination at Camp Grayling and the lack of a cleanup plan.
According to the resolution, Camp Grayling is requesting a 20-year lease for an additional 162,000 acres from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
By passing the resolution, Iosco County joins 61 governmental entities in Michigan who have written to officials in the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to oppose expansion of the Camp. Commissioners in Bay and Midland counties voted to oppose the expansion on Tuesday.
The Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center in Grayling is the largest National Guard training facility in the United States. It comprises 148,000 acres of four-seasons training lands, 337 square-km of restricted airspace, and up to 6000 Hz spectrum available.
According to Bolis, 50% to 75% of the property that makes up Camp Grayling is not used on an annual basis.
The Michigan Department of the Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) opposed the expansion in a letter dated Dec. 22, 2022 that addressed the lack of progress on PFAS cleanup at the Camp.