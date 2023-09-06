EAST TAWAS – American Legion Audie Johnson Post/Unit No. 211 will be hosting seven cornhole tournaments indoors at the American Legion Hall, 900 E. Lincoln St., East Tawas.
Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 3 to 11 p.m. there will be a cornhole tournament running every other Tuesday. Dates include Sept. 12 and 26, Oct. 10 and 24, Nov. 14 and 28, and Dec. 12.
The entry fee for the cornhole tournament, coordinated by BreakAway Baggers, is $15, formatted to guarantee six games with prizes for first, second and third place prizes contingent on number of entries. A cash bar will be available along with food for purchase.
Funds raised by this event and others that will follow, provide support to the American Legion for building upgrades and improvements.
This is a great time for beginners to try it out, plus a great place to socialize. For more information, contact 989-329-6153.