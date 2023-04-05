OSCODA – The Robert J. Parks Library will soon be hosting its third annual Spring Art Show, and the deadline to submit entries is Thursday, April 20.
Local artists of all mediums and levels of talent are invited to display their work at this free, non-juried art show.
Children and other aspiring artists are also welcome, and the 2023 exhibit is scheduled to run from Saturday, April 22, through Monday, May 15.
The Robert J. Parks Library is located at 6010 N. Skeel Ave. in Oscoda Township. For more details about the art show, contact Director/Head Librarian Robin Savage at 989-739-9581.
Additional information about the library, including a list of hours and other programs offered at the venue, can be found on the Oscoda Township website, at oscodatownshipmi.gov, under the "Community Services" tab. Further details are also available at www.ioscoarenaclibrary.org and www.facebook.com/robertparkslibrary.