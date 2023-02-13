AuGRES – The Hale boys basketball team went down to AuGres on Monday, Feb. 6 for a North Star League Little Dipper battle. The Eagles were able to come away with a victory, with a score of 53-34.
“Overall, I thought our kids played well,” Hale head coach Andy Katterman said. “Jeff Guoan is doing a great job for us on both ends of the floor. Brady McCadie is also doing a great job for us, too. He may not fill a stat sheet every night, but he contributes in so many ways. He does a great job shooting and on the defensive end. He rebounded very well. We’re just continuing to work hard and improve every day.”
For the Wolverines, progress in the game was evident, but they’re still left searching for their first win of the year.
“We are working hard,” head coach Chase Blackmore said. “Turned it on a little too late. Our kids are improving with ball movement. Need to make smarter passes and maintain possession. Need to keep that intensity throughout the game. Our boys didn’t quit and played until the end.”
The Eagles led just 8-7 after the first quarter, but they used an eight point scoring burst by Guoan in the second to pull away to lead 24-11 at the half. Hale also led 39-18 entering the fourth.
The Eagles had Guoan finish with a game-high 19 points. Preston Bassi and McCadie betted nine points each, Aidan Egresics netted six, Sam Patten had four and with two each was Deon’tae Hence, Reece Ready and Eddie Lavere.
For the Wolverines, Levi Jones and Casey Williams led the way with nine points apiece, Hunter Harmon put in eight, Brennan Smolen scored six and Carson Ososki added two.
The Eagles also lost a road NSL Little Dipper game in Posen on Friday, 73-29.
Hale (10-6 overall, 6-3 NSL Big Dipper) hosted the Charlton Heston Academy on Tuesday, hosts Hillman on Friday and heads to Whittemore-Prescott on Tuesday.
AuGres (0-17 overall) was at home against the Saginaw Arts and Science Academy on Tuesday, heads to Atlanta today (Wednesday), hosts Posen on Friday and hosts the Charlton Heston Academy on Friday, Feb. 24.