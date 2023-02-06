OSCODA – The Oscoda swim and dive team wrapped up their home portion of the schedule last week. The Owls were hosting Caro in an Independent Swim Conference dual on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and were able to pull off a hard-fought 98-83 victory.
“This was a special night for me,” assistant coach Jeff Rush said. “I’ve coached most of these seniors for a good portion of their lives. They have made the most of their time in the program and I can’t wait to see them go out into the world and see what they accomplish.”
Oscoda and its nine seniors opened up the night with a second and third place finish in the medley relay. In second was Carter Nelkie, Aidan Taylor, Gabe Martin and Ryan Story. The third place swimmers were Jack Garner, Nichole Leeseberg, Julian Gawne and Dan Helsel.
The 200 free saw Nelkie take second, Martin place fourth and Kaleb Williams with a fifth place finish. Joe Rush was second in the individual medley, with Libby Mongeau and Gawne taking third and fourth in the event. In the 50 free, Axel Raybourn was second, Ben Rudolph was third and Patrick Boje came in fifth. Taylor was able to win the diving portion of the event and Story dove to a third place finish.
The butterfly featured second-third-fourth place finishes by Raybourn, Gawne and Zach Ridgewell. Rush tied for first in the 100 free and Stephen Price was third in the same event.
In the 500 free, Martin, Garner and Williams were second, third and fourth. In the 200 free relay, Rush, Rudolph, Price and Raybourn were able to win a close race and the backstroke had swims of third, fourth and fifth on the efforts of Mongeau, Nelkie and Garner. In the breaststroke it was Rudolph taking second, Price was third and Taylor came in fourth.
The night was capped off with a win for the Owls in the 400 free relay. The winning squad was Rush, Price, Rudolph and Raybourn. They also had a third place swim in the event by Taylor, Gawne, Boje and Mongeau.
Oscoda was at Chesaning on Tuesday and competes in the final ISC dual of the season this coming Tuesday at John Glenn. The Owls will also be at the ISC championship meet at Saginaw Valley State University on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25.