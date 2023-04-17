TAWAS CITY – Tawas United Methodist Church conducted a vote on Thursday April 13 to decide the matter of whether to disaffiliate from the United Methodist denomination.
A total of 106 members were present for the vote, at the church premises, 20 E. M-55, Tawas City. The vote passed, affirming the disaffiliation of the local congregation from the United Methodist denomination. Going forward, the congregation will emphasize classical interpretation of the Bible in the Wesleyan tradition and will be known by the name Tawas Methodist Church.
According to church officials, this vote came about in relation to a widening gap between the local church and the denomination with respect to beliefs regarding Jesus, the Bible and the Church. To date, more than 60 congregations in Michigan have disaffiliated, and more than 2,000 congregations across the USA have disaffiliated.