OSCODA — Local residents who want to provide input to the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees will now need to attend meetings in person.
The township board voted five to two on Feb. 14 to discontinue offering Zoom as an option. The motion to eliminate the Zoom option was made by Trustee Steve Wusterbarth and received support from Trustee Jeremy Spencer.
Township Supervisor Ann Richards and Township Treasurer Jaimie McGuire voted against discontinuing Zoom meetings. According to Township Clerk Josh Sutton the change will take effect at the Feb. 28 meeting.
Township board meetings will still be broadcast via MiCTV, but will no longer be interactive. Zoom meetings had been offered since March 2020 with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The anticipated change was addressed during the public comment section by Debra Rauch who told trustees that people with disabilities, the elderly, individuals serving in the military and those who own property but don’t live in Oscoda, would all be at a disadvantage it they were no longer able to provide input.
“You should welcome participation. Shame on anyone who votes to discontinue Zoom.” She added.
Trustees engaged in quite a bit of discussion before making the decision to discontinue the Zoom option.
“I believe strongly in the opportunity to diversity our meetings out to the public. I have really liked it. I believe that it has been a strong proportion. I am on video calls all day. It is my life. I would love us to be able to stay with Zoom,” said Trustee Tim Cummings.
“I wasn’t a super fan of Zoom. People have another avenue. I hate that we are going to kick it to the curb. I would hate to see it go,” said McGuire.
Trustee Bill Palmer disagreed.
“People want to get back to normal, pre pandemic. Zoom was a good technical tool we could use during COVID. You can watch along live. The general public can participate. It is time to move on, get things back to normal,” He argued.
Sutton said he was a huge proponent for “trying this out”.
“We have older people, a lot of snow. They will still have an opportunity to see the meetings.” He added that the township board was being “crucified” for going above and beyond.
Wusterbarth then initiated a conversation about people not wanting to participate on township boards and committees because of social media.
“It’s the board’s responsibility to protect its employees, contractors and commissioners.” He said. Wusterbarth made a motion to have the township’s attorney look at statements made on social media and in the newspaper.
Richards asked for clarification.
“Do you have a not to exceed amount?” she asked. Wusterbarth amended his motion to include a maximum of 10 hours at a rate of $175 per hour. The motion received support from Sutton and the board voted unanimously to approve.
McGuire asked if anyone had spoken to the attorney about this. Township Superintendent Tammy Kline responded that the attorney was looking at Facebook, but that it was not anything deep.
“I don’t think that in 20 years I’ve had to have this discussion,” added McGuire. “Obviously there have been some concerns by the public,” added Richards.
“As I look at some of the Facebook posts, it’s really just disgusting. I think it comes from just a few. Comments have been abhorrent. I think it is just that bad.” Said Cummings.
“I think it’s disappointing on both sides. I hate to say sides. I watch all of the community sites and I see a lot of people go back and forth,” added Richards.
The board also took the following actions:
- Approved a request from Fire Chief Allan MacGregor to purchase new bunker gear. According to a memo from MacGregor, the current gear which is the outer layer of protection worn by firefighters and includes the coat and pants, has outlived its 10-year lifespan. According to MacGregor, replacement of the gear will cost approximately $60,000-$65,000 and will require that the equipment is tailor made to current members of the fire department. McGregor was in attendance to answer any questions the trustees had. He reported that the fire department had been waiting to make the purchase until PFAS was no longer used in the manufacturing process and that PFAS is no longer used in the new gear. McGregor reported that the bunker gear gets worn a lot, gets washed a lot and starts to break down, no longer providing protection to the firefighters. The gear was originally planned for the 2026 budget, however, the department has not been able to get the two vehicles it had planned for the 2022 budget so the purchase of the bunker gear will take place of the vehicles in the budget.
- Unanimously approved a request from Police Chief Mark David to apply for grant funding from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to replace two patrol vehicles at a cost of approximately $36,000 each. The vehicles are included in the 2022 Capital Improvement Plan.
- Voted to cancel Verizon wireless service to change to FirstNet as the provider. “During the summer months when our population increases, our current provider becomes unusable for our operations,” said a memo from Greg Alexander to Kline. Alexander went on to say that there were many times last summer when the functionality of the police vehicles was lost due to the Verizon towers being congested. FirstNet is designed to give priority network service to first responders. Alexander reported that testing had been completed with FirstNet outperforming Verizon. AT&T is the partner behind FirstNet, a nationwide network designed for first responders. Alexander was at the meeting and presented information from the test run conducted over the summer which showed no problems with using FirstNet. Alexander said there would be an initial fee for the equipment but those fees would be made up in rebates received.
- Approved a request from the Parks and Recreation Director, Al Apsitis, to issue an Invitation to bid for a parks plow truck purchase as designated in the Capital Improvement plan for 2022. Bids are due by 12 p.m. on Friday, March 11. Apsitis designated the specifications for the vehicle including the age (2021 or newer), color (red), engine size (V8), and automatic transmission. Required features include a standard two-door cab, grey vinyl seats, air conditioning, and an AM/FM radio, among others.
- After a lengthy discussion about whose responsibility it is to develop goals for the township, in a vote of four to three, voted to create a sub-committee within the Planning Commission to “investigate and initiate the planning process for a new multi-use facility to include a community center, the Police Department, the Fire Department, community meeting space and township offices”. Wusterbarth made the motion, Sutton provided support. Cummings, McGuire and Richards voted no.
- Voted to table three items on the agenda until the next meeting.
- Unanimously approved placing a full-page ad in the AuSable River Canoe Marathon program at a cost of $500. Unanimously passed Resolution No. 2022-03 regarding the designation of depositories.
- Unanimously approved payment to ROWE Professional Services in the amount of $67,620.50.
- The board also received an update from EIC Director Todd Dickerson. Dickerson reported that the Annual Board of Boards meeting would be held at the Shoreline Theater on March 16 at 6 p.m. He also reported that there was a title issue with the Aune Medical Center that needed to be resolved before the property goes up for auction on Feb. 24. According to the title search, the United States Government still owns the building.
“Developer interest is at an all time high.” Dickerson reported. He said he has recently discussed five development opportunities, two of which include connecting developers with two private entities.
Dickerson also reported that a Phase 1 baseline environmental site assessment had been completed on the Skeel Avenue project. He reported that the developer may ask for an extension because contamination “not necessarily PFAS” had been found.
Trustees also received an update from Mark Bratschi on the boil water order that was in effect after it was determined that “something happened underground” that caused a hydrant to blow and resulted in a lack of water pressure on Sunday at Kalitta Air. McGuire thanked Bratschi for the update but said she thought the township “could do better to let people know about boiling water.” She stated that there was no information on the township’s website about the order.
“We can send out e-mails to people in a specific area. The water department is supposed to let people know,” she added.