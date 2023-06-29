HARRISVILLE – The 29th annual Sunrise Side Wine, Brew and Food Festival will be held July 15 at the top of the Harrisville Harbor. The first one took place 30 years ago, but this is our 29th annual.
The festival is open from noon to 6 p.m. It takes place on the third Saturday of July every year.
Featured will be seven local food vendors, including Red Fork Restaurant and Farm to Fork Alcona; 10 local and some slightly farther away in Michigan wineries, Presque Isle Farm Cidery, and two beer tables with beers on tap from a number of Michigan breweries. There is also music by local musicians, many of whom play in Alpena often, including Lee Kitzman and The Brandons among others. There are also art and craft tables by the Harrisville Arts Council and Craftmakers Cabin.
Entrance fee is $25 and that includes a commemorative glass and five drink tickets that are good for two-ounce wine pours or four ounce beer tasters.
More information can be found on the festival's Facebook page, Sunrise Side Wine, Brew and Food Festival, as well as InspirationAlcona.org under events.