GAYLORD – The “NE Michigan” website, a tourism and talent hub developed by the Northeast Michigan Council of Governments (NEMCOG) in partnership with Northeast Michigan’s Regional Prosperity Initiative, is live and ready for use.
The website organizes and highlights a variety of information from all 11 counties within the Northeast Michigan area including Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Crawford, Oscoda, Alcona, Roscommon, Ogemaw, and Iosco. Whether people are interested in finding something fun to do for the weekend, planning a vacation to explore a new area, experiencing new ways to get outside and play, learning how to volunteer in their local community, or meeting new people to hang out with – this website will help them find the information they need, according to a press release from NEMCOG.
The idea for this website stemmed from a series of focus groups conducted among the young professional population throughout Northeast Michigan. The original goal of the focus groups was to find a way to recruit a younger workforce to the region; however, after conducting the focus groups, it became clear there was a need to create a hub through which people could learn about the variety of outdoor activities available, learn about activities and events throughout the region, and also find ways to connect with others. The region, itself, needed to be promoted first and foremost, as Northeast Michigan has so many hidden gems and so much to offer, according to NEMCOG.
The goal of www.northeastmichigan.org is to promote all the assets Northeast Michigan has to offer, create community and connection for those living in the region, and support job seekers and their families as they explore possible relocation to the region. Whether guests to the site are visitors, current residents, or future residents, the site will help them get the most out of their experience in Northeast Michigan.
Also, feel free to visit NE Michigan on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/northeastmichigan/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mibeautifulnortheast.