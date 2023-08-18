OSCODA – Shoreline Players will present 50 Years of Fabulous featuring an Evening Cabaret Under the Stars on Friday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. and the 50th Anniversary Grand Gala on Saturday, Aug. 26, also at 7 p.m.
The Cabaret is designed to allow the performers to select some of their favorite songs to showcase their talents and the outdoor venue allows audiences to enjoy the show in a casual, relaxed, setting. And because it is an outdoor event, be sure to bring a comfy chair, a blanket and even a picnic basket or stop by the concession stand for some tasty snacks. Admission is free but there will be opportunities to support the theater and if the weather changes the show will be moved indoors.
The Grand Gala will be everyone’s time to shine so formal attire is encouraged as you take an amazing walk down memory lane with the Players featuring songs, music, drama, and comedy from the last 50 years. Also included in your ticket price of $20 is a sampling of food, beverages, and desserts, many of which will be provided by local restaurants and businesses.
Performing in the shows are April Boje, Brian Boje, Patrick Boje, Dave Carmona, Rebecca Collier, Tim Curtis, Renee Diener, Robert Diener, Emma Hilton, Eric Joseph, Eric Koppen, Nicole Markey, Amy Merrick, Chelsea Miller, Victoria Neiser, Cher Nentwig, Rich Nentwig, Lindsey Pope, Seth Pope, Carley Powroznik, MacKenzie Powroznik, Linda Ramsdell, the Shoreline Players Youth Drama Association (SPYDA), Diane Teddy, Jay Wells, and Tina Wells.
Paul Grabstanowicz will serve as the master of ceremony for both events and is also the director of both as well working with assistant director Nicole Markey. Sue Miller is the producer working with assistant producer Chelsea Miller. Technical director, Eric Joseph, has designed some incredible light shows, and assistant technical director Brian Boje along with Patrick and April Boje constructed the set. Lisa Mandeville is the Players graphics designer.
Shoreline Players was founded in 1973 and is a volunteer based, non-profit community theater whose mission is to serve and educate both youth and adults in all aspects of theater arts, while striving to create a dynamic and nurturing environment for imagination and entertainment. Shoreline Players produces a regular season of three shows annually including one musical, sponsors other performances to promote the arts, and sponsors the Shoreline Players Youth Drama Association (SPYDA).
The Evening Cabaret Under the Stars on Friday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. is a free, general admission event and tickets for the 50th Anniversary Grand Gala on Saturday, Aug. 26, also at 7 p.m. are $20 and are available online at shorelineplayers.org or at the box office before the event.
For more information on these and upcoming events you can go to the website, find them on Facebook or call (989) 739-3586