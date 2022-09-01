OSCODA — Kids and parents had fun at the family fun fair at the Robert J. Parks Library in Oscoda.
Taking place on Saturday, Aug. 27, the fun fair had games and activities for young kids. Volunteers and library workers hosted little activities like hula-hooping, blowing bubbles and temporary tattoos applied by Robin Savage, library director.
The event was sponsored by the Oscoda Rotary Club. In addition to fun activities, every child was given four free books to take home and read. They only gave out two per child last year.
The Rotary were able to hand out four books per child this year thanks to a good fundraising year. Pat Stanisloski of the Rotary said they were able to match a sizeable grant thanks to their recent boost in club income.
"You need to be able to read to succeed," said Stanisloski.
She and Janet Schenk, both handed out books to kids. They said the most popular book was "Llama Llama Red Pajamas," a book about teaching kids to sleep alone.
Fundraising events help raise money for activities put on by the rotary in the area, such as the Family Fun Fair at Oscoda Schools and the one in the Library. They also hold a rocketry club
Two weeks ago, they had a pancake breakfast fly in at the Oscoda Wurtsmith airport for pilots. Their next fundraising event is a September Poker room at the Oscoda American Legion. That will take place at the last weekend in September.
For more information on the Oscoda Rotary, fundraising events and how to volunteer, they have a website at oscodarotary.org.