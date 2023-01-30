HALE – The Hale girls basketball team was aiming for an upset against Hillman on Thursday. The Lady Eagles were unable to use home court to their advantage, however, as they dropped the North Star League Little Dipper game, 68-17.
In the opening quarter, Hale had three points from Dalaney Kimmerer and two each from Callie Hicks and Ali Beebe, though the Lady Tigers led 23-7 after one.
Hale struggled to get much going in the second, as it could only get two free throws from Beebe, resulting in a 48-9 halftime lead for Hillman.
Kimmerer scored the only two points for Hale in the third, as Hillman had the game in hand with a 61-11 lead entering the fourth.
Leading the Eagles was Kimmerer with seven points, Beebe and C. Hicks had four points apiece and Felicity Hicks was able to score two points.
Hale (6-5 overall, 3-2 NSL Little Dipper) made the trip to Atlanta on Tuesday, heads to Fairview on Thursday and plays at AuGres on Monday.