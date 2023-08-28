TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area volleyball team played in five games at the Johannesburg-Lewiston Invitational on Friday. The Braves were unable to pick up a victory, however, either playing to a loss or a split in each match.
“We did not have the day we had hope to have,” head coach Carol Elowsky said. “We struggled from the service line missing a large number of the serves for the day. There were some really positive things to note however. Despite missing so many serves we were still in most of the sets for the day so our offense and defense were doing a pretty good job.”
Tawas began the day with a split against Ellsworth, 25-26 and 25-22 and also had a split with Alcona, 25-23 and 22-25. Against Mio, the Braves lost 25-20 and 26-24, they fell to Johannesburg-Lewiston 25-21 and 25-10 and they wrapped up the day with a loss to Cedarville-DeTour, 25-14 and 25-22.
“Sophia Morand had another outstanding day for us and she was the player selected for the all tournament team,” Elowsky said. “Sophia is by far our most consistent player for us both in hitting and in serve receive. She also brings a great energy to the court. As Sophia continues to grow in the outside hitter spot I think she will really become a big force to contend with in the later parts of the season.”
The coach also took note of some other solid contributions on the day.
“Ava Busch also had a great day and was one of our top hitters,” Elowsky said. “She has really adjusted to the quicker offense well and is also very consistent for our team. She had a great day at the serve line as well with several aces and very few errors.
“Camryn Chatt continues to improve on our offense and was our assist leader for the day. Camryn is a young setter for us and is really starting to use our hitters in a great manner. She is committed to running that faster offense and I think in a few weeks we will be really tough offensively. So, while we struggled in one part of our game, I think offensively we are really improving on our hitting.”
Tawas (4-5-2 overall) was at Roscommon on Monday, hosts John Glenn today (Wednesday), heads to Pinconning on Thursday and heads up to rival Oscoda on Tuesday.