OSCODA – An induction ceremony to add 14 names to the ranks of the Canoers Memorial Monument in Oscoda Township, along the banks of the AuSable River, will take place on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to organizers.
The event itself begins at 2 p.m., rain or shine.
Committee member Sam Harmon said that the ceremony will take place at the memorial, located on River Road. The monument is located almost 17 miles outside of downtown Oscoda on River Road. He said friends and family of the inductees are welcome at the event, as well as the general public.
Harmon said the last inductees were included on the memorial in 2018. He said it is not a yearly event, as the cost of getting plaques made is expensive. He said the committee tries to get at least 10 to go on the monument.
All those inducted on the memorial are those who have either raced in the marathon, or had a large part in the marathon, and have passed on, he said.
One inductee this year is his late spouse, Sylvia Curley Harmon, a long-time race supporter, volunteer and organizer, and the daughter of the late Harry Curley.
Sam Harmon said he was heartened to see his wife, as well as the other volunteers and paddlers be inducted this year.
“I’m proud that they helped out as much as they did, we couldn’t have a race without the support of the people that don’t race,” he said. “And we couldn’t have a race without those who did race. They go hand in hand. You can’t have one without the other.”
Of the 14 that will be inducted this year, three are honorees. There are 11 former racers that will be inducted.
Sylvia Curley Harmon
Some people knew Sylvia by her real first name of Helen, named after her mother. Most of the canoer’s knew her as Sylvia. She was born Sept. 10, 1945, in Harrisville. She was the first daughter born to Harry and Helen Curley of Oscoda. She married Sam Harmon in 1980 and together had a daughter, Tess Harmon, and a beloved grandson, Eddie Woods. Sylvia was a Northern Michigan University graduate and received a Bachelor of Science degree in education. She was a lifelong elementary school teacher for Oscoda Area Schools. After retirement, she volunteered for many organizations, but none like the canoe races she loved so much.
She worked all year long preparing for the Klondike, Harry Curley Race, AuSable Canoe Marathon and the Canoers Memorial Monument Induction Ceremony. She spent countless hours interviewing the families of the inductees and had so much pride for what this monument means to so many.
Being the daughter of Mr. AuSable River Canoe Race, meant she had been raised around the race exclaiming “I am an orphan because of it”. Although not a paddler herself she was dedicated to the sport. Whether she was working the finish line or organizing an event you could count on Sylvia to know what needed to be done. This monument meant so much to her. She spent time cleaning and repairing it, and just spending time here. Sylvia had a sense of pride for each name placed on it. It makes this dedication that much more special to her family and friends, because it meant so much to her.
Bruce L. Myles
Bruce L. Myles was born on Nov. 07, 1931, raised in Tawas City, and he later moved his family to Oscoda. Bruce married Joyce in 1951 and was blessed with seven children: Bruce Herbert (who died in infancy), Daniel, William, Robert, Lori, Mark, and Scott.
Bruce worked in the family insurance business, which later included real estate. Bruce was called into the Army and proudly served for two years.
Bruce continued his service to community, being mindful by serving on the Oscoda Bank board, two school boards, two chambers of commerce, the Lions Club, politics, and Wurtsmith Community Affairs Committee.
Bruce enjoyed sports and was active in several sports during school and beyond. Bruce continued his passion for sports by becoming active in his children’s sporting activities such as baseball, basketball, softball and golf. Golf was another love of his life. Enjoying sports as he did, he always found time to help his many friends, children, and grandchildren further their hidden talents.
Bruce was inducted into the AuSable River Canoe Marathon Hall of Fame in 2013 as a photographic historian and for the generous use of his property at the Finish Line. Bruce’s photographic account of the canoe marathon covered decades of traveling the route every race season and photographing the paddlers along the way. He especially loved being at the finish line, camera in hand, when the paddlers were greeted by support teams and fans.
In later years, Bruce spent most of his time at his beloved hunting camp and with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Bruce passed on January 20, 2022, after a long, full life.
Jerry Lamotte
Jerry Lamotte was born Jan. 10, 1935. He lived in Grayling all of his life except for a couple years in the 1960’s. Jerry worked at Grayling Reel, Buick, Bear Archery, and his last job was at Camp Grayling as a security guard. Even though he never raced the Ausable river canoe marathon Jerry was an accomplished athlete. He loved canoeing, hiking, biking, and running road races. He did the Black Bear Bicycle Tour twice. This is the 100-mile ride from Grayling to Oscoda during the time the Ausable canoe race takes place. Jerry ran many 10K road races and a few 26.2 mile marathons including Boston, Bayshore in Traverse city, and Grandmas in Minnesota.
Jerry loved working on the AuSable river canoe marathon committee. Marge Martella had him checking in the paddlers when they came to town. It gave him a chance to talk to all of the paddlers, some that he hadn’t seen since the previous year. Other duties he performed were timer and distributing of shirts. We will miss Jerry’s smiling face when we come to town for the marathon and go to race headquarters to sign in or pick up our shirts.
René Bellemare
René Bellemare was born in 1927. He began to race in 1953. He paddled races in Minnesota, Michigan, Flin Flon Manitoba, and the La Classique race on the Saint-Maurice River in Quebec. In 1966 he was named the head coach for Quebec in the centennial canoe race across Canada which took place in 1967.
René placed 8th in 1957 with Claude Bourassa in the AuSable marathon.
John Lester Hazel
John Lester Hazel born May 28, 1959. He graduated from Harper Creek High school. John then went on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree in physics and a Master’s degree in Materials Science from Western Michigan University.
John served in the National Guard. He liked windsurfing, canoe racing and inventing things. John spent hours designing canoes and experimenting with their performance. He was lovingly referred to as the “rocket scientist” in the MCRA. It was his dream to compete in the marathon in a canoe that he designed. He raced the AuSable in 2014 with Dwight Walker and finished in 56th place.
Richard “Dick” Kloss
Dick was born Aug. 26, 1941. He was an Iron Paddler, meaning he had paddled more than 10 AuSable River Canoe Marathons. His first one was with Jim Carl in 1993. They finished 24th place. He raced the marathon with seven different partners over the years. His last marathon was in 2014 when he paddled with his son Rick at the age of 73.
Dick raced many canoe races over the years including the La Classique in Quebec and the General Clinton in New York. He also completed some amazing feats. In 1991 Dick completed a nonstop 42-mile swim across Lake Huron from Port Sanilac to Grand Bend, Ontario in 36 hours. He accomplished this even after having spinal cord injury at age 30 and having surgery on his shoulder after his 42-mile swim.
David N. Skillman
David N. Skillman was born on June 26, 1938. His family moved to Oscoda when he was 10 years old. He graduated from Oscoda High School then went on to Central Michigan University. After college David started teaching math for the Clarkston high school. He taught for 31 years before retiring at age 51 in 1991. He was an avid Fisherman, fishing on the AuSable as well as lakes. He was a bike rider, and a runner. He also loved to paddle canoes. David’s first AuSable Marathon was in 1957 with Joe Creque, but they did not finish. His second one was a success. In 1958 he finished 5th place in 17:20:00 with Tom Halcro.
Dale E. Newton
Dale E. Newton was born on May 28, 1933. Dale and his wife Cookie lived near Vassar Michigan, where they had a very successful plumbing and heating business. Dale loved to hunt and fish. He hunted turkey, bear, elk, mountain goats and deer. He did a lot of his hunting in Alaska and Montana. As for fishing he caught a lot of steelhead on the Manistee River. Once he retired from the plumbing business, he turned part of his store into a man cave. He had an artist paint one whole wall mural of a place out west where he liked to hunt. He also put trophy mounts on the wall, including a full-sized bear.
After watching the marathon in the early 1970’s he decided he would put on a canoe race in Vassar. The first Vassar race took place in 1973 on the Cass River. This tradition lasted for 37 years.
Dale started four AuSable Marathons and finished one in 1984 in the amateur division in 3rd place with a time of 17:07:20. Dale went on to race several USCA nationals taking first place in his age category.
Ronald F. Raynak
Ron Raynak was born June 6, 1941. He was raised in Greenbush and after school became an iron worker with local 25. He loved to fish, canoe, smoke meat, and make maple syrup. Ron was very involved with the MCRA and the building and caring for the Canoer’s monument.
He earned his captains license for Lake Huron from the United States Coast Guard in 1985. He was then president of the Steelheaders Fishing Group. One of our large bronze plaques for the monument was donated to the monument by the Steelheaders, thanks to Ron.
Ron loved to canoe and camp with friends in many places including the Boundary waters, and the Everglades. He also paddled across Michigan with Bob Gillings going up the AuSable and down the Manistee in eight days. Ron entered four Marathons from 1963 to 1968. He finished two, one in 1963 with Gerry Grant finishing 8th, then in 1967 with Ed Adam’s finishing 8th again.
Wayne L. Stockton
Wayne was born May 27, 1939. He was a paratrooper for the Army’s 101st Airborne Division. He enjoyed running, playing football and cross-country skiing. He loved the outdoors fishing for trout and walleye. Hunting deer and raccoons was another pastime he enjoyed.
Wayne paddled in numerous canoe races and did five marathons between 1972 and 1985. He finished the last three of them. In 1978 he paddled with his son Brett coming in 12th place. In 1984 he paddled with Joe Johnson for a 11th place finish. In 1985 he again paddled with Joe Johnson this time they placed 9th.
William “Ed” Adams
William “Ed” Adams. Everyone knew him as Ed, was born June 11th, 1933. Ed served in the military as a Sergeant in the Marine Corps. He was a heavy equipment operator both in the service and afterwards. He loved canoeing and canoe racing. In the early 1960’s he got involved with the Michigan Canoe Racing Association. This was at its earliest stages. He served on the board as well as being the president. He was involved with the Canoer’s Monument as well.
Ed’s first AuSable marathon was in 1962. Over the next 12 years he finished in the top eight places seven times. In 1964 Ed and Leroy Widing went to Texas to race the Texas Water Safari. They took second place 1 hour and 41 minutes behind Al Widing and Bob Gillings. It was a long race back in those days because it didn’t stop at Seadrift. It kept going in the saltwater bays. Total mileage for the race was 500 miles. This was unheard of for two Michigan teams to come to Texas and take the first two places in the race.
Ed enjoyed canoe camping as well. He loved exploring different rivers as well as the Boundary waters and the Everglades. In later years he designed and built rustic furniture.
Kenny Wojahn
Kenny was born in East Tawas on Feb. 28, 1941. He enjoyed paddling the river with his brother Gale Wojahn. He was 18 years old transporting his canoe on his Volkswagen Beetle. They came in 9th place in the Ausable Canoe Marathon in 1959. He was so proud of his family members that have continued to race and would keep all of us informed of how they were doing.
He graduated from high school in 1959. Started a dry-cleaning business in East Tawas. Served 31 years on the East Tawas volunteer Fire Department. Worked as a civil service firefighter on the Wurtsmith Air Force Base. He sold Pierce Fire Trucks for Halt Fire out of Appleton Wis., he enjoyed taking his clients to the Truck Plant in Oshkosh to see the specialty trucks being assembles.
After retiring completely from all, he enjoyed over 15 years of traveling to Biloxi Miss., enjoyed new friends, family gatherings, fun times at the casinos, great buffets, and wonderful walks along the Ocean. Back at home he loved his family time, gardening, especially his wildflower gardens, fixing up things around the house for his wife or his family. He enjoyed woodworking and tinkering in his garage.
Tom Gildersleeve
Tom Gildersleeve was born on April 29, 1934. After high school he went on to Michigan College of Mining and Technology to get his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. After college Tom joined the Air Force serving four years.
After his service he was a civil servant until his retirement. In 1997, he along with two other gentlemen, started a ministry entitled “Hardy Able Construction Crew”. As of this date they have completed over 5,000 jobs with over 3,000 being wheelchair ramps. In 2001 Tom won the Jefferson Award for the state of Florida for his efforts in this ministry. He was an active member in this group until 2017.
Tom paddled in 7 AuSable Marathons, three of them with Ralph Sawyer finishing 4th in 1955, 1st in 1956, and 2nd in 1958.
Charles William Furtaw
Charles William Furtaw was born in Oscoda on Jan. 11th, 1940. He was an athlete in basketball, baseball, football, and track. He was also the senior class president of the student council and member of the Key Club.
He went on to Central Michigan University where he acquired his BSA in education. Charlie came back to teach physical education and history at Oscoda, then he went on to Fowlerville where he taught social studies and was the golf Coach. Charlie loved to play golf.
During his high school years, he was very good friends with Ronnie Hohman and in 1961 Charlie and Ronnie raced the marathon. They finished in 5th place.
More information on the event, and a complete listing of those who are on the monument can be found by visiting miracing.com/mcra/canoers-monument.