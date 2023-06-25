TAWAS CITY – For anyone who may have missed last week’s announcement, the following is a reminder that all are invited to Neiman’s Family Market today (Wednesday, June 28), where fun times and fundraising opportunities will merge to benefit Iosco County Toys for Tots.
In partnership with the Michigan State Police (MSP), the charitable Toys for Tots organization will be hosting a dunk tank event in the parking lot of Neiman’s, located at 220 W. Lake St. (US-23) in Tawas City.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., various law enforcement agency personnel, fire department members and other local first responders who serve the county, will take turns volunteering to get dunked.
Attendees who make a donation to Toys for Tots, will be given a chance to throw a ball at a target as they aim to send the participants splashing into the water below.
Aside from paying for as many tosses as they wish to attempt, event goers can also opt to bring a new, unwrapped toy to the fundraiser. Monetary contributions will be accepted, as well, and donors should note that everything brought in by Iosco County Toys for Tots remains in the area to go directly to less fortunate youth from right within the local communities.
As an added incentive for today’s activity, anyone who gives will also have their name entered into a drawing for several different prizes, including a $50 gift card from Neiman’s Family Market.
As reported, the business is hosting a dessert contest in conjunction with the occasion, as well. Competitors have been asked to bring their favorite homemade dessert into Neiman’s between 9-11 a.m., for a shot at winning the $50 first place prize or taking home the $25 second place prize.
The dessert entries will be judged at noon and, in addition to helping organize the dunk tank event with Iosco County Toys For Tots Coordinator Tracy Danek, Community Service Trooper Shane Noble of the MSP West Branch Post will also be a guest judge of the dessert contest.
Other supporters of the high-spirited fundraiser include Dean Arbour Ford of Tawas and Dean Arbour Chevrolet of Tawas, which is sponsoring the dunk tank.