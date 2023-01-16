TAWAS CITY – The agenda for the Tawas Area Schools (TAS) annual Reorganizational and Regular Board of Education meeting held on Jan. 9 called for the election of officers for the year 2023. TAS Superintendent John Klinger asked for nominations for the post of Board President, and two names – Trustee Jennifer Bruning and current President Julie Ulman, who was unable to attend the meeting due to illness – were submitted.
The ensuing vote resulted in a tie, with three votes cast for Bruning and three votes for Ulman. After the roll call vote, Klinger declared that the position of President could not be filled until a tie-breaking vote could be taken at the next School Board meeting in February. Since the other officer positions of Vice-President, Secretary, and Treasurer could not be voted on until a Board President was elected, Klinger stated that all current officers would remain in their present positions until that vote takes place next month.
Earlier in the meeting, the oath of office was administered to Bruning, Trustee Shannon Klenow, and Trustee Amy Jenkins. Bruning and Klenow were re-elected to another term in November, while Jenkins will begin serving her first term.
To celebrate School Board Recognition Month in January, Klinger issued certificates of appreciation to Board members for their years of service. Klenow was honored for eight years on the panel, Ulman for six years, and Bruning for four years. Trustee Ami Edmonds was cited for her two and one-half years of service, while Trustees Tracee Behnke-Lentz and Michael Butzin were recognized for two years of service each. Jenkins attended her first meeting as a Trustee at this session.
At the same meeting, the Board unanimously approved a resolution to call a special election to be held on Tuesday, May 2. Voters will be asked to renew the 18 mills levied on non-homestead properties within the school district. Klinger said that it was important to note that this is a renewal of a millage that has been in place for 10 years. When asked by Behnke-Lentz as to why this election needed to take place in May rather than November, Klinger confirmed that the fact that it was for a renewal, rather than a new assessment, was the reason behind the scheduling. Butzin verified that this proposal would result in no change from the current funding plan.
Middle School teacher Keith del Rio made a presentation to the Board highlighting the features of a new high school Esports program for the District. Simply defined, del Rio said, Esports is competitive video gaming at a professional level. For high schools, Esports is “(a)n inclusive extra-curricular program that provides structure, team building, and socialization among high school students through online competitive gaming competition,” del Rio added.
According to del Rio, players will be involved in “Rocket League,” a competitive physics-based game which is a mix of soccer and turbo-charged cars. Benefits to the school, he said, would be similar to those provided by other varsity sports, including encouraging students to maintain good grades in order to participate, as well as allowing the District to “stand out among other area schools for offering an Esports program in regards to school choice.”
The team’s first scrimmage will take place on Feb. 2, del Rio said.
The Board unanimously approved hiring the slate of spring coaches as recommended by Athletic Director Jonathan Mejeur. Marcus Doan will coach varsity softball, while Samantha Hollandsworth will guide the junior varsity softball squad. Adrianne Dittenbir will coach girls’ soccer, and Paul Vainer will be the golf coach. Track coaches will be Scott Jorasz (Boys’ head coach), Doug Livingston (Boys’ assistant coach), Brianna Griffiths (Girls’ head coach), Aaron Hazen (Girls’ assistant coach), Jennifer Caldwell (Seventh grade), and Kaelene Horn (Eighth grade). The junior varsity baseball coaching position remains open, while Shane Plank had already been hired to coach varsity baseball.
The Board also voted unanimously to support Mejeur’s proposal to explore the possible opportunity to enter the Jack Pine League.
In other matters before the Board:
• Emma Herstine was hired as an educational assistant at Clara Bolen Elementary School. According to Principal Amy Clouse, Herstine has an associate’s degree in Early Childhood Education from Lake Superior State University and has over ten years of experience in the field.
• At the recommendation of Principal Sarah Danek, Adam Davis was hired as Middle School special education teacher. She said that Davis is a Central Michigan University graduate who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education, and comes to Tawas after teaching for six years at Whittemore-Prescott Schools.
• The Board approved without dissent Clouse’s request to hire Ruby Swales as first-grade teacher. Clouse said Swales recently completed the Michigan Teachers of Tomorrow program, is certified to teach K-5 all subjects and K-8 self-contained, and has been working as a substitute teacher at Clara Bolen Elementary School for more than one year.
• A first reading of a revised Board Members Compensation policy was held. According to Klinger, the Policy Committee is recommending that Board members be compensated at a rate of $50 per meeting.
• On a 6-0 vote, the Board approved adoption of a resolution to amend the 2022-2023 General Fund Budget. The amendment reflects updated information on student FTE and foundation allowance which had originally been based on estimated numbers.
• The Board unanimously approved Klinger’s request to adjust course offerings by changing Advanced Chemistry to AP Chemistry. Klinger said that AP Chemistry will allow students the option to pass the AP test for college credit, and provide instructors access to more free resources.
• Substitute pay adjustments were approved by the Board.
• A request for an overnight trip to Alpena for the All-Star band for an annual event was approved by the Board.