SOUTHFIELD – Better Business Bureau®, serving Eastern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, has been seeing increased reports of a utility scam robocall, appearing as though it is a call coming from Detroit Edison (DTE).
It starts with a phone call, where the caller ID reads “DTE GAS FIELD,” and the number does appear to be DTE’s phone number. When you answer the call, you will hear an automated recording that states your service will be disconnected in a few hours if you do not pay your outstanding balance, then prompts you to press one to speak with a representative.
If you follow the prompt, you will be connected to a person who claims to work for DTE, and they will already know your name and address. They will then ask if you are ready to pay your outstanding balance over the phone with a credit card. The problem is the person asking for your credit card information is a scammer, not an actual DTE employee.
“Unfortunately, scammers have the technology available to spoof Caller ID and spoof phone numbers to make a caller appear like it is coming from a familiar company or person,” said Melanie Duquesnel, president and CEO of Better Business Bureau serving Eastern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. “This is why it is so important not to panic if you receive an out-of-the-blue call like this. If you think there may be an issue, hang up the phone and call DTE directly using the number from a bill or their website.”
Your local Better Business Bureau was first made aware of this scam by a former DTE and current BBB employee who received a phone call like this.
BBB shares some tips to identify scams like this and what you can do to protect yourself.
Tips to Spot This Scam:
• Did you receive any previous notices? If your electricity or gas is really going to be turned off due to non-payment, the company would notify you multiple times via phone and mail before they discontinue service.
• Pressure to pay immediately. Scammers will press for immediate payment and may try high-pressure tactics to intimidate consumers into giving them personal and banking information.
Protect Yourself Against This Scam:
• Call customer service. If you feel pressured for immediate action by a caller, hang up the phone and call the customer service number on your utility bill. This will ensure you are speaking to a real representative. Never give your personal or banking information to an unverified or unsolicited caller.
• Never allow anyone into your home unless you have scheduled an appointment or reported a problem. Also, ask utility employees for proper identification before letting them enter.
If you come across a utility scam, report it to bbb.org/scamtracker. And for more tips on how to protect yourself from scams, visit bbb.org.