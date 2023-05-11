EAST TAWAS – Versiti Blood Centers has arranged a Tawas Community Blood Drive that will go on from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25.
It will be held in Rushman Hall, located at 821 Newman St. in East Tawas.
Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are preferred, and donors can sign up by going to https://donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/151928. Further information is also available by calling 866-642-5663 or visiting versiti.org/MI.
As a thank you, all attempting donors with a valid e-mail will receive a $15 e-gift card.
Organizers recommend that participants eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating.