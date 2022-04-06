LANSING – With warmer weather working its way through the state, many residents will be making plans for fishing, ORV riding, turkey hunting and other outdoor adventures. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says have fun, but remember to put safety first. For those who need them, now is a great time to earn any required recreational safety certificates:
• Hunter safety: Spring wild turkey season begins April 17. All first-time hunters born on or after Jan. 1, 1960, are required to take and pass a hunter safety education course, with the exception of those who qualify for an apprentice or mentored youth hunting license. Hunter safety education is available as a traditional in-person classroom experience, a take-home study, or online. Both the take-home study and online options require participants to preregister for an in-person field day following the successful completion of the take-home study or online training.
• ORV safety: State trails and scramble areas are now open for ORV use. Operators under the age of 16 riding on public land in Michigan must take an approved ORV safety education course, carry an ORV safety certificate and have direct visual supervision of an adult (including when crossing roadways).
• Boater safety: Spring fishing can help chase away those winter blues. Boaters born after June 30, 1996, must earn and carry their boater safety certificate to operate a motorized vessel in Michigan.
To register for upcoming courses, go to Michigan.gov/RecreationalSafety. For more information, email DNR-LED-RecSafety@Michigan.gov.