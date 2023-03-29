LANSING – The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) has announced $250,000 in available funding for Rural Electronics Grants, with a deadline of Friday, May 12, to submit applications.
Those from EGLE say that the grant opportunity will support ongoing access to proper electronics recycling in the rural areas of the state. Listed as follows, the two-year grants can be used to:
- Support electronics collection events.
- Establish new permanent collection locations.
- Support the collection, handling and proper recycling of consumer electronics from operating collection locations in defined rural areas of the state.
- Establish hub and spoke collection programs from small collection locations.
EGLE representatives note that regional efforts are highly encouraged, and that the funding is made available through the Renew Michigan Fund. Eligible entities include cities, villages, townships, charter townships, counties, tribal governments, conservation districts, municipal solid waste or resource recovery authorities, nonprofit organizations, health departments, colleges or universities and regional planning agencies.
The maximum request for operations grants is $10,000, and collection event grants are $15,000 per location.
Applicants are required to discuss their proposal with the EGLE-Materials Management Division Electronics Program staff, prior to submittal, and funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
To view the request for proposal and for additional information about the EGLE recycling grants program, visit www.Michigan.gov/MiRecycles. Go to the "Grants" section, then scroll down to "Electronics Recycling."
To stay up to date on other EGLE news, follow the department at Michigan.gov/MIEnvironment.